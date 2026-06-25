Union Ministers and senior leaders launched a strong attack on the 1975 Emergency, calling it a 'dark chapter' in India's history. They highlighted the suppression of constitutional rights, civil liberties, and freedom of expression.

Union Ministers and senior leaders on Thursday launched a strong attack on the 1975 Emergency, describing it as a "dark chapter" in India's democratic history and a period marked by the suppression of constitutional rights, civil liberties, and freedom of expression.

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'A Dark Chapter': Union Ministers Slam 1975 Emergency

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a post on X, termed June 25, 1975, as a "dark chapter of Indian democracy," saying the Emergency was imposed "in the greed for power." "25 June 1975 - That dark chapter of Indian democracy, when, in the greed for power, the Emergency was imposed on the country, suppressing the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, democratic rights, and the freedom of expression. Even in such difficult circumstances, those young people of the country, journalists, and opposition leaders who kept their voices raised and fearlessly fought to protect democracy and the Constitution. My humble tribute to such great soldiers of democracy," Rijju wrote on X.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also referred to the Emergency as a "dark night," said that democracy was "throttled", and civil liberties were "trampled underfoot." "That dark night of 25 June 1975 is something the country can never forget, when Indira ji imposed the Emergency. The Constitution was torn to shreds, democracy was throttled, and civil liberties were trampled underfoot. Every voice of dissent was crushed. I salute those democracy fighters who struggled for the restoration of democracy, went to jail, and endured inhuman torture. It was through their penance that democracy was restored. Let us resolve to always remain vigilant in protecting democracy, civil liberties, and the Constitution, so that that black day never returns," Chouhan added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said constitutional values and citizens' rights were struck down on June 25, 1975, but credited the resilience of democratic forces for defeating authoritarianism. '"Emergency' is that dark chapter of India's democratic history, which the country can never forget. In the obsession with power and family, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Congress struck at the Constitution, democracy, and citizens' rights on 25 June 1975. But the democratic strength of the country defeated the authoritarian mindset and proved that the voice of democracy can never be suppressed. On 'Constitution Murder Day', I pay homage to the courage and dedication of all the sentinels of democracy." Pradhan wrote on X.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also termed the day a "black day" in India's democratic history, accusing then leadership of dismantling constitutional norms and rights. He said people would "never forgive" the Congress party and Indira Gandhi for the Emergency period "Today is a black day in the history of democracy. On this day Indira Gandhi tore apart democratic norms. She abolished constitutional rights on everything. She imposed emergency... People will never forgive the Congress party and Indira Gandhi," he told ANI.

The 1975 Emergency: A Historical Overview

On June 25, 1975, the then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the Emergency proclamation under Article 352, citing "internal disturbance." India was placed under an Emergency between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is widely criticised for the suspension of fundamental rights during the period, and for arresting opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). JP Narayan had led the Sampoorn Kranti Bihar Movement against the Congress government in the 1970s.

As per the Shah Commission reports, the period witnessed mass detention, a sterilisation drive, and censorship of the press. The BJP had marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency last year as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas". (ANI)