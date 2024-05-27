Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal

    Shivprasad Dhurve, dubbed "Halku Dhurve," was sentenced to life imprisonment for gruesome beheadings inspired by the KGF movie. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Saxena highlighted the brutality of Dhurve's crimes, targeting sleeping victims. His reign of terror, marked by murders of innocent individuals, ended with his capture in Bhopal. 

    A 22-year-old serial killer, known for his gruesome beheadings inspired by the movie KGF, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal. Shivprasad Dhurve, also known as Halku Dhurve, was convicted for the murder of innocent victims, including sleeping security guards, in Sagar and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

    The sentencing was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge Sagar Prashant Saxena, who emphasized the severity of Dhurve's crimes. The judge highlighted the brutality of the murders, where innocent individuals, including a child and a sleeping man, fell victim to Dhurve's senseless violence.

    Dhurve's killing spree began on August 29, 2022, when he brutally murdered security guard Shambhudayal Dubey at Sagarada College of Arts and Commerce. Dubey was asleep when Dhurve attacked him with a stone, resulting in his death. The police investigation, aided by witness statements and evidence such as stolen items and phone call records, led to Dhurve's arrest and subsequent conviction for murder, theft, and tampering with evidence.

    Notorious for targeting sleeping victims, Dhurve instilled fear even among fellow inmates in jail. His reputation for ruthlessly attacking individuals while they slept led authorities to isolate him in a single cell for the safety of others. Before his arrest, the city of Sagar was gripped by fear as Dhurve's killing spree continued unabated, targeting security personnel one after another.

    Following his capture in Bhopal, Dhurve confessed to his crimes, stating his desire for fame as his motive. Displaying a chilling demeanour, he smiled and showed the victory symbol upon his arrest, claiming inspiration from the character Rocky Bhai in the movie KGF2. Even in custody, Dhurve's threats of further violence kept authorities on high alert.

    The sentencing of Shivprasad Dhurve marks the end of a reign of terror that left communities in Madhya Pradesh shaken. 

