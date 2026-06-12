What began as a fun social media reel-making session ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man lost his life in a motorcycle crash in Kerala's Karunagappally. Three others were also seriously injured in the accident.

A social media reel-making session ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man lost his life in a bike accident in Kerala's Karunagappally. The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a resident of Maruthurkulangara near Kattilkadavu.

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Reel Shoot Turns Fatal

According to reports, Aravind and five of his friends were filming a reel for social media while riding on three separate motorcycles. During the shoot, the handlebars of two bikes reportedly brushed against each other, causing both riders to lose control of their vehicles.

The sudden collision led to a chain of accidents, turning what was meant to be a fun outing into a devastating incident.

Bikes Crash Into Pole And Building

Following the loss of control, one of the motorcycles crashed into an electric pole along the roadside. Another bike rammed into the godown of a nearby tile shop. The impact of the crashes left three of the youths seriously injured.

Local residents and bystanders rushed to the spot and helped move the injured victims for medical treatment.

Aravind Succumbs To Injuries

The injured youths were taken to private hospitals in Sasthamkotta Bharanikavu and Karunagappally. Despite receiving medical attention, Aravind succumbed to his injuries.

After the post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his family. The incident has sparked concern over the risks associated with filming social media content while riding vehicles on public roads.