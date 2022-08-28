Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2001 Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi to inaugurate memorial for victims in Bhuj today

    The memorial also has a museum consisting of five sections displaying photographs of the victims, articles used by the children when they were alive, a simulator to make people feel an earthquake and a section to make members of the public aware about the scientific aspects of earthquakes.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday (August 28) virtually inaugurate a Smriti Van memorial built on the outskirts of Anjar town in Kutch district as a tribute to schoolchildren and teachers who died during the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat.

    PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from August 27 during which he will take part in a host of programmes and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

    On August 28, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a gathering in Bhuj town of Kutch district. From the same venue, he will virtually inaugurate or perform ground-breaking ceremonies for nearly 10 projects in the region, a state government release said.

    As the schoolchildren were passing through a lane as part of the parade, debris of buildings and walls fell on them due the strong trembler. Around 100 relatives of these children and teachers have been invited for the function.

    The memorial also has a museum consisting of five sections displaying photographs of the victims, articles used by the children when they were alive, a simulator to make people feel an earthquake and a section to make members of the public aware about the scientific aspects of earthquakes.

    It is reportedly said that the memorial has names and photographs of all the school students and teachers who died, written on a wall.

    According to the state government, nearly 13,000 people had died across the state in the earthquake.

    Meanwhile, at around 5:00 pm, PM Modi will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

    In a press release, the PMO said, at the Suzuki programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki Group in India- the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility in Hansalpur in Gujarat and its upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda in Haryana.

    The facility in Hansalpur will be set up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture advanced chemistry cell batteries for electric vehicles.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
