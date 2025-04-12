'This is Tamil Nadu, not Manipur': Stalin explodes on AIADMK-BJP alliance; read statement

Read Full Article

Chennai: Calling the AIADMK-BJP alliance the "alliance of defeat," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK leadership and said that the people of the state will never tolerate a "treacherous alliance" that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK-BJP alliance is an alliance of defeat. The people of Tamil Nadu are the ones who repeatedly handed down this defeat. Despite that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attempted to revive this failed alliance. The press briefing given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai yesterday was unworthy of the position he holds. Though it is his choice to confirm the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he did not clarify why this alliance was formed or what ideological foundation it stands on. Instead, he vaguely claimed they would work on forming a common minimum programme." CM Stalin attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

NEET Controversy: Stalin Slams Centre’s Silence and Scams

CM Stalin attacked AIADMK and said that they claimed to oppose the NEET exam, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy, and the Waqf Act and was not allowed to say anything yesterday during the press conference with Amit Shah.

The AIADMK claims to oppose the NEET exam, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy, and the Waqf Act. It also asserts that Tamil Nadu's seat count should not be reduced in the delimitation process.

"Are any of these issues part of their so-called "minimum programme"? The Home Minister said nothing about these matters. He did not allow the AIADMK leadership to speak either. Instead, he used the press conference solely to criticize the DMK, the DMK government, and me -- a fact that anyone who watched the event would have clearly seen."

He further asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a movement that stands firm in protecting state rights, linguistic rights, and Tamil culture.

"On the other hand, the power-hungry AIADMK-BJP alliance stands in direct opposition to these ideals. No one has forgotten that Palaniswami, driven by a desire for position, mortgaged Tamil Nadu's self-respect and rights to Delhi and brought ruin upon the state," he added.

The Tamil Nadu CM further claimed that the Union Home Minister failed to give a proper response on NEET yesterday.

"When journalists repeatedly questioned the Union Home Minister about NEET, he failed to give a proper response. If he truly believed NEET was beneficial, he should have confidently defended it. Instead, he merely said that "opposing NEET is a distraction" -- a response meant to divert attention. More than 20 students in Tamil Nadu have died by suicide over NEET. Did they take their lives just as a distraction? Students have also died by suicide in Bihar. What does the Home Minister have to say about that? Is the Home Minister aware that the CBI is currently investigating NEET-related scams in five states and that students and parents have been arrested? Under whose control is the CBI? Let him investigate that. Only then can he judge whether opposition to NEET is a distraction or a legitimate stand to protect medical education," CM Stalin questioned.

“This Is Tamil Nadu, Not Manipur”

Continuing his attack on Shah for stating that law and order had broken in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin reminded him that this was "Tamil Nadu, not Manipur."

"For a Home Minister to casually claim that law and order has broken down in Tamil Nadu is utterly irresponsible and deserves strong condemnation. I must remind him that this is not Manipur -- this is Tamil Nadu. In the last year and a half, the BJP-ruled Manipur saw over 250 people brutally killed. A Home Minister who failed to restore peace there now comes to disturb the peace in a calm state like Tamil Nadu. It is because Tamil Nadu is peaceful that it continues to progress in all areas -- even central government data confirms this. But the Home Minister, with his careless comments, has tried to instill fear without any basis," CM Stalin added.

"For the Home Minister to speak about corruption while standing on a stage that declared an alliance with the AIADMK is laughable to the people of Tamil Nadu. It was due to corruption that Jayalalithaa had to step down twice as Chief Minister. She was sentenced to four years in prison in the disproportionate assets case by the Special Court in Bengaluru. Is 'corruption' the word to be used while forming an alliance with her party?" the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Corruption Allegations Against AIADMK Resurface

CM Stalin further said that the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP is nothing but a product of corruption.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are well aware that central investigative agencies conducted two raids involving the relatives of current AIADMK leaders. They also know that these leaders ran to the BJP leadership for protection and agreed to an alliance as a condition to escape further action. The alliance between the AIADMK and BJP is nothing but a product of corruption -- the people understand this very well. Those who mortgaged the AIADMK after just two raids are now preparing to mortgage the entire state of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Alliance Formed Under Pressure and Fear of Probes: Stalin

The Tamil Nadu CM alleged that the BJP leadership is systematically trying to destroy Tamil Nadu on all fronts.

"By imposing Hindi to suppress Tamil, implementing conspiracies to curb Tamil people's growth, and planning delimitation to rob Tamil Nadu of its rightful representation. The BJP is trying to use the AIADMK -- a party long enslaved to external powers -- by threatening its leadership and forcing it to carry out its hidden agenda. Whether the BJP comes alone or with allies, the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to give a fitting response. The people will never tolerate a treacherous alliance that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.

This comes after AIADMK, BJP, and all the alliance parties decided to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance.

This significant political development comes ahead of the TN Assembly election, which will be held in 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said , "These elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the state level..."

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023.

