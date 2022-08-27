Panel-led Justice Arumughaswam submits report on Jayalalithaa's death to Tamil Nadu govt

Justice Arumughaswamy, who led the investigation and heard over 150 witnesses, handed the report to MK Stalin and said it was now up to the government to decide whether or not to make it public.

The long-awaited panel report that investigated the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death was submitted to the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday. It will be presented to the state cabinet in its August 29 meeting.

Justice Arumughaswamy, who led the investigation and heard over 150 witnesses, handed the report to chief minister MK Stalin and said it was now up to the government to decide whether or not to make it public.

According to an official release from the state government, the CM has directed that the report be placed before the Cabinet meeting on Monday and that 'due action' be taken.

The ruling DMK had promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death and legal action against 'anyone' found guilty ahead of the state Assembly elections in April 2021.

The previous AIADMK government established the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, and hearings began on November 22, 2017. The panel's chairman is a retired Madras High Court judge.

After hearing about 150 witnesses, Justice Arumughaswamy, who later spoke to reporters, said the 500-page report in English was prepared. The Tamil version was 608 pages long.

"Only the government can decide whether or not to publish the report," he said, adding that it addressed all relevant issues and was a 'satisfying' outing for him.

Aspects such as Jayalalithaa's ailments and habits were investigated, and the report contains 'reference in two parts,' including her admission to the Apollo Hospital for treatment on September 22, 2016. She died on December 5, the same year, after 75 days in the hospital.

When asked if there were 'doubts on anyone,' he said, 'that is the report,' even though he repeatedly refused to reveal the specifics because doing so would imply revealing the contents.

"I wrote less but mentioned witness depositions," he said, claiming that he had written too many pages. "I have said and answered everything," he said in response to a question.

He also stated that the AIIMS in Delhi reported Jayalalithaa's death three months after her death.

Many people thought the commission 'worked like a court,' he said. He expressed gratitude to Stalin and the state government for allowing the commission to continue.

Among those who have testified before the commission is AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, doctors, top officials, and the party's C Vijayabaskar (former health minister), M Thambi Durai, C Ponnaiyan, and Manoj Pandian.

Deepa and Deepak had expressed their concerns about the circumstances surrounding their aunt's death. In 2018, V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, filed an affidavit through her counsel.

Her affidavit addressed, among other things, the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation.

During the recent proceedings, doctors from Apollo Hospitals briefed a medical board of AIIMS-Delhi specialists on Jayalalithaa's treatment via video-conferencing.

The AIIMS panel participated virtually in the proceedings to assist the commission in handling medical aspects as directed by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Kodanad Estate case: Tamil Nadu police quiz Sasikala in Chennai

Also Read: Setback for Sasikala as court rejects her plea to be AIADMK general secretary

Also Read: AIADMK power tussle: Madras HC set to deliver verdict on OPS vs EPS battle