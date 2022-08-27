Two BSF personnel arrested on rape charges in Bengal; triggers war of words between TMC and BJP

Two BSF personnel have been arrested over the rape of a woman who was allegedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India, a senior official of the paramilitary organisation said on Saturday.

(Image for representation purpose)

Two BSF personnel have been arrested over the rape of a woman who was allegedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India, a senior official of the paramilitary organisation said on Saturday.

The BSF assistant sub-inspector and constable were arrested late on Friday night and handed over to West Bengal Police for further legal action. The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, a BSF official said.

The incident took place early on August 26 near Bagda border outpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, he said.

Also read: India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

"The BSF constable apprehended a tout and a woman trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. He dragged the woman to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, while the ASI helped him commit the crime," the official said.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint.

"After learning about the incident, we apprehended the duo and handed them over to the police. Both have been suspended, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident," he said.

Meanwhile, a BSF spokesperson confirmed that the case has been handed over to the police and emphasised the force has Zero tolerance in such cases.

The incident triggered a war of words between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has repeatedly disapproved of the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the international border.

"Our country is becoming increasingly UNSAFE for women under @BJP4India's misrule! Mr @AmitShah, under your watch, BSF Officer & Jawan raped a woman; threatened her with consequences if she raised her voice. Indeed a shining example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'!" the TMC tweeted.

Also read: Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dostidar tweeted, “A homemaker was sexually assaulted by 2 BSF men & was threatened to not raise her voice. THIS is the HORRIFIC reality of BJP’s enhanced jurisdiction! PM @narendramodi, who will take accountability for Rakshaks becoming Bhakshaks?”

The BJP said the TMC should not tarnish the image of the entire force because of such isolated incidents.

"Such comments from the TMC are unacceptable. You cannot malign the entire force because of such isolated incidents. The law will take its course if anyone has committed a crime," BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.

On Sunday, a gathering for the Trinamool Congress is anticipated in the region. The incident is expected to serve as a boost to the TMC government, which has opposed the idea of expanding the BSF's jurisdiction in the region.

Also read: India to induct light tank 'Zorawar' for mountain warfare

(With inputs from PTI)