Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BMC cautions Mumbaikars against using many bridges during Ganeshotsav; check here

    The 13 bridges are all Road over Bridges (RoB), most crossing railway lines. All of these structures are over a century old and in disrepair.

    BMC cautions Mumbaikars against using many bridges during Ganeshotsav; check here - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 27, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    As the Ganeshotsav festival approaches on August 31, the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated 13 bridges as 'dangerous,' directing devotees to avoid them for processions and immersions. The bridges are old and in poor condition, according to the BMC notice.

    All 13 are Road over Bridges (RoB), with the majority of them crossing railway lines. All of these structures are over 100 years old and in poor condition. Many of them had previously witnessed incidents of parts falling off. In addition to the civic authorities, the organisers of the Ganesh Mandals advised devotees to avoid these bridges. The BMC is compiling a list of alternative routes and will announce it soon.

    Know the bridges here, Gokhale bridge in Andheri, Himalaya bridge at CSMT, Arthur road, Byculla station, Chinchpokli bridge, Ghatkopar road overbridge, Curry road overbridge, Sane Guruji Marg, Marine lines ROB, Bellasis ROB, Kennedy ROB, French Railway bridge in Grant Road, Sandhurst road railway bridge.

    The BMC also mandated that the weight of bridges on Arthur Road, Byculla, and Chinchpokli not exceed 16 tonnes at any time.

    The civic authorities anticipate a large crowd for this year's Ganeshotsav. The devotees are gearing up to celebrate with vigour now that the government has lifted all covid-related restrictions. Until Friday, the BMC had received 3487 applications for Ganeshotsav permissions. There have been 2220 approvals and 474 rejections. Others are being investigated.

    The public festivities will begin on August 31 and last until September 9.

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how you can make eco-friendly idol at home

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

    Also Read:  Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Modak to basundi; 5 traditional bhog ideas to celebrate the festival

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP spent Rs 6300 crore to topple governments of other parties claims Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    BJP spent Rs 6,300 crore to topple governments of other parties, claims Arvind Kejriwal

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon gcw

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

    Irrational discriminatory: Karnataka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt - adt

    'Irrational, discriminatory': K'taka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt

    Jharkhand crisis buses at Soren s house MLAs likely to be moved to resort in friendly state to deter poaching gcw

    Jharkhand crisis: Buses at Soren's house, MLAs likely to be moved to resort in a 'friendly state'

    Worlds largest temple, Vedic Planetarium, to open in West Bengal's Mayapur; here's what we know - adt

    World's largest temple, Vedic Planetarium, to open in West Bengal's Mayapur; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    BJP spent Rs 6300 crore to topple governments of other parties claims Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    BJP spent Rs 6,300 crore to topple governments of other parties, claims Arvind Kejriwal

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    Raju Srivastava family files complaint with cyber police over fake news drb

    Raju Srivastava's family files complaint with cyber police over ‘fake news’

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon gcw

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

    Irrational discriminatory: Karnataka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt - adt

    'Irrational, discriminatory': K'taka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon