BMC cautions Mumbaikars against using many bridges during Ganeshotsav; check here

As the Ganeshotsav festival approaches on August 31, the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated 13 bridges as 'dangerous,' directing devotees to avoid them for processions and immersions. The bridges are old and in poor condition, according to the BMC notice.

All 13 are Road over Bridges (RoB), with the majority of them crossing railway lines. All of these structures are over 100 years old and in poor condition. Many of them had previously witnessed incidents of parts falling off. In addition to the civic authorities, the organisers of the Ganesh Mandals advised devotees to avoid these bridges. The BMC is compiling a list of alternative routes and will announce it soon.

Know the bridges here, Gokhale bridge in Andheri, Himalaya bridge at CSMT, Arthur road, Byculla station, Chinchpokli bridge, Ghatkopar road overbridge, Curry road overbridge, Sane Guruji Marg, Marine lines ROB, Bellasis ROB, Kennedy ROB, French Railway bridge in Grant Road, Sandhurst road railway bridge.

The BMC also mandated that the weight of bridges on Arthur Road, Byculla, and Chinchpokli not exceed 16 tonnes at any time.

The civic authorities anticipate a large crowd for this year's Ganeshotsav. The devotees are gearing up to celebrate with vigour now that the government has lifted all covid-related restrictions. Until Friday, the BMC had received 3487 applications for Ganeshotsav permissions. There have been 2220 approvals and 474 rejections. Others are being investigated.

The public festivities will begin on August 31 and last until September 9.

