    12 more cheetahs from South Africa set to arrive in Kuno National Park today

    The 12 cheetahs are being brought from South Africa, five months after the first batch of eight spotted felines from Namibia were released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. They were loaded onto the Galaxy Globemaster C17 transport of the Indian Air Force. They will be hydrated with drips and their collar fittings will also be checked.

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Twelve more cheetahs from South Africa are scheduled to arrive at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, months after eight large cats were transported there from Namibia. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Bhupender Yadav, the environment minister, will release the cheetahs into their quarantine cages.

    The 12 cheetahs will arrive at the Gwalior airfield on an Air Force C-17 aeroplane. At around 11 am, after clearing immigration and other procedures, they will be flown to Kuno National Park by M-17 helicopters.

    Three years after India first proposed the plan, twelve cheetahs, five of which are female, will be brought in from South Africa. In January 2022, India and South Africa agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The country's forest department announced on Twitter that South Africa will be translocating 12 cheetahs to India for the first time ever as part of a project to increase the cheetah meta-population and restore the animals in the nation.

    The forest department of South Africa tweeted a lengthy thread that demonstrated how these cheetahs were shot and packed into shipping containers before being transported to Kuno.

    The 12 cheetahs were loaded onto the Galaxy Globemaster C17 transport of the Indian Air Force. They will be hydrated with drips and their collar fittings will also be checked.

    Last year in September, eight cheetahs from Namibia were flown in to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the big cats to the Kuno National Park on his birthday - September 17. Before being released into the wild, the eight cheetahs from Namibia are currently in hunting enclosures, a six square km region where they can engage with one another.

    The last cheetah died in India in1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
