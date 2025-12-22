A viral video of the event, recorded by the woman, led to his swift arrest following a police complaint. The case has renewed widespread concern over passenger safety and the accountability of app-based transport services.

A Rapido driver was arrested in Gurgaon after he allegedly assaulted and abused a woman passenger during a ride, prompting widespread concern about passenger safety on app-based transport services. The incident, which occurred on the evening of December 15, has since sparked public outrage and renewed discussions on accountability in the ride-hailing sector.

According to police reports, the confrontation began when the passenger asked the driver to lower the loud music inside his vehicle. When her polite requests were ignored, the situation escalated rapidly.

In a now-viral video shared by the woman on social media, the driver can be heard hurling offensive remarks and demanding that she exit the vehicle on a secluded stretch of road, leaving her distressed and afraid.

In the footage and her testimony, the woman, visibly shaken, recounts the moment the driver verbally abused her, even saying, “This isn’t your father’s car,” before asking her to get off. When she objected and tried to book another ride, he allegedly drove her in a different direction before stopping. After the ordeal, she contacted the police and filed a complaint.

Local police acted swiftly, locating and arresting the accused driver within hours of the complaint being registered. Authorities are evaluating the case to determine appropriate legal action under relevant sections of the law.

The incident has triggered broader discussions online about women’s safety and driver conduct in ride-hailing and cab-services, especially during night travel. Social media users and activists have urged companies like Rapido to strengthen driver vetting, training, and passenger grievance mechanisms.

The viral nature of the woman’s video and her insistence on pursuing the case have resonated with many, highlighting a growing demand for safer and more accountable transport services across urban India.