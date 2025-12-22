Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticised PM Modi's silence on various issues, including floods, unemployment, and the Act East policy. He urged the PM to provide solutions instead of 'empty slogans' for the 'double-engine government'.

Congress questions PM Modi's silence

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, on Monday, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on many topics, saying that "If there is a double-engine government, PM Modi should talk about solutions, not just empty slogans..." Speaking to ANI, Congress MP criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement, saying that only the PM himself can understand his knowledge of history. Bhagat questioned PM Modi's priorities, wondering why he remained silent on key issues such as the 'Act East' policy, the flood situation and its permanent solutions, and the growing unemployment problem. The Congress MP also expressed disappointment that PM Modi did not mention Zubeen Garg, a prominent figure in Assam, or the major incident that occurred in Bangladesh. Bhagat further criticised the PM for not addressing the issue of tribal lands and their permanent status.

"Only PM Modi can best understand what his knowledge of history is... Why isn't PM Modi talking about the 'Act East' policy?... He remains silent on the flood and its permanent solutions. The problem of unemployment remains unchanged... He doesn't say anything about Zubeen Garg, who holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam. He doesn't say anything about the major incident that happened in Bangladesh. He remains silent on the issue of tribal lands and their permanent status. If there is a double-engine government, PM Modi should talk about solutions, not just empty slogans." the Congress MP told ANI.

PM thanks Arunachal for election victory

Earlier, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked citizens of Arunachal Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the Zila Parishad Member and Gram Parishad Member elections. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Arunachal Pradesh people for their "affection", terming the victory as a result of "unwavering support for the politics of good governance."

"The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance! I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP. This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state's transformation. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people," PM Modi said. (ANI)