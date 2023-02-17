Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will challenge decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena in SC: Uddhav Thackeray slams EC

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called the election commission's decision of allowing the bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction a 'murder of democracy' and said he would approach the Supreme Court. If the number of MLAs and MPs determines the existence of a party, then any capitalist can buy them and become chief minister, said Uddhav Thackeray. 

    Taking a dig at PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray said that India no longer has democracy and that PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has begun in the country. "The decision is dangerous for democracy," said the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.  

    While addressing the media, Thackeray said, "They (the Eknath Shinde faction) stole our bow and arrow symbol, but the people will avenge the theft."

    According to him, the EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be held soon.

