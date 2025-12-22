TVK President Vijay attended Christmas celebrations in Mamallapuram, emphasising love, equality, and religious unity. He assured his party's commitment to safeguarding social harmony. A bishop called such events a need of the hour against hate.

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Decemeber 22 (ANI): TVK President Vijay attended the Christmas celebrations on Monday in Tamil Nadu, which were organised at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre. TVK leader Sengottaiyan was also present at the party-organised event.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TVK President Vijay on Unity and Harmony

TVK President Vijay addressed the people at the event and emphasised that love, equality and compassion for one another are core values and Tamil Nadu is of a similar nature. He listed several festivals and stated that in Tamil Nadu, people greet one another in a show of unity. "Love, equality and compassion are the foundation of everything. The soil of our Tamil Nadu is also of that nature. In Tamil Nadu, during all festivals like Pongal, Deepavali, Ramzan and others, people share greetings with one another in a spirit of unity.", he said.

He assured the crowd that the TVK party will stay dedicated to their welfare and work towards safeguarding religious harmony. "On the occasion of these festivals, I give this assurance: both me and the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) will remain 100 per cent committed to safeguarding social harmony and religious amity, with firm secular principles. Praise the Lord.", he added.

Bishop Calls for Unity Against Hate

A bishop present at the event shared his thoughts on political parties participating in these celebrations. When talking to ANI, he agreed that political parties organise these kinds of events with an element of politics, but also stated that these are also the requirements to stand against hate. "Political parties organising a celebration of this nature have certain political elements in it, yet at the same time, we recognise that this is the need of the hour where hatred against other religions is voiced and people try to divide people.", he stated.

CM Stalin Extends Christmas Greetings

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared Christmas greetings with the people. He called the festival hopeful and peaceful and emphasised that Christmas is not confined to one religion, but everyone can celebrate the greetings and goodwill. "Christmas is a festival that instils hope. It is a celebration that leads us towards peace and happiness. That is why people of all religions extend Christmas greetings," he said. (ANI)