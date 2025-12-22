Kerala Minister MB Rajesh condemned the mob lynching of a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh in Palakkad, stating five people, including four Sangh Parivar activists, have been arrested. He blamed the RSS for propagating hate politics in the country.

Minister Blames 'Hate Politics' for Lynching

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh, on Monday, condemned the mob lynching of a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh and informed that five people have been arrested, four of them are Sangh Parivar activists. Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of spreading hate propaganda in the country, the Minister said to ANI, "He is a victim of the politics of hate propagated by the Sangh Parivar throughout the country. He was subjected to mob lynching, accused of being a Bangladeshi." Further in his statement, Rajesh alleged that the four Sangh Parivar activists, arrested in the case, are accused in many criminal cases, including the attempt to murder a CPIM leader..."

Five Arrested, More Suspects Likely

Meanwhile, District Police Chief Ajit Kumar briefed on the arrests and the ongoing investigation in the case. "One person from Chhattisgarh has been assaulted by a group of persons. With respect to that, one murder case has been registered, and five persons have been arrested. Five of the main accused have been arrested and remanded, and further investigation is ongoing in the case...," Police Chief told ANI.

He also informed of the likelihood of more accused in the case and assured legal action on all culprits. "It is likely to involve more accused... We think that there is involvement of a larger number of accused, and accordingly, legal action will be taken against them," Ajit Kumar said.

RSS Chief on Nationalism

The allegations by Kerala Minister follow after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement at the 'RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' program in Kolkata, that the organisation is staunch nationalist. Bhagwat said that RSS has always argued that India is a "Hindu Nation," given the culture and majority's affiliations to Hinduism. However, 'secular' was not originally part of the Preamble of the Constitution, but it was added along with the word 'socialist' by the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhagwat also urged people to visit the organisation's offices and 'shakhas' to understand its work, so that the false perception of the organisation as "anti-Muslim" can be dispelled. He also said that people have understood that the organisation advocates for the protection of Hindus, and are "staunch nationalists," but not anti-muslim.

