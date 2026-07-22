Doctors in Surat, Gujarat, saved an 11-month-old girl who accidentally swallowed a gold earring. The object lodged in her food pipe, requiring urgent intervention. A medical team performed a 45-minute emergency endoscopic procedure, successfully removing the earring and avoiding surgery. The infant recovered fully.

Doctors in Gujarat's Surat successfully saved the life of an 11-month-old girl, the daughter of sanitation worker Likesh Boke, after she accidentally swallowed a gold earring. The delicate emergency procedure, completed in just 45 minutes, prevented what could have turned into a life-threatening situation.

The incident occurred when the infant was playing at home and accidentally swallowed one of her gold earrings. Alarmed by the situation, her family rushed her to New Civil Hospital in Surat, where doctors immediately examined her and ordered imaging tests to locate the ornament.

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Scans revealed that the earring had become lodged in the child's food pipe, requiring urgent medical attention. A team led by specialists decided to perform an emergency endoscopic procedure to remove the foreign object before it could cause serious internal injuries or obstruct her airway.

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Using specialised endoscopic instruments, the doctors carefully extracted the earring in 45 minutes, avoiding the need for open surgery. The procedure was successful, and the infant recovered well. She was kept under observation before being discharged in stable condition.

According to the treating doctors, quick action by the family and timely medical intervention played a crucial role in the child's recovery. They urged parents to keep small objects such as jewellery, coins, batteries, magnets and toy parts away from young children, who often explore their surroundings by putting things into their mouths.

The successful operation has been widely appreciated as an example of the expertise and prompt response of the medical team at Surat's New Civil Hospital. The incident also serves as a reminder for parents and caregivers to remain vigilant, especially during infancy, when the risk of accidentally swallowing small objects is high.

Doctors said the case ended on a positive note because of early diagnosis, rapid treatment and the coordinated efforts of the hospital staff, ensuring the 11-month-old daughter of Likesh Boke returned home safely with her family.

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