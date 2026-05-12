A viral video from a Ghaziabad wedding has caused online outrage. The clip allegedly shows a public announcement of a lavish dowry, including a BMW car and over Rs 1 crore in cash, reigniting debates about the persistence of dowry practices in India despite being illegal.

A viral video allegedly showing the open exchange of crores in dowry at a wedding in Ghaziabad has sparked massive outrage online. In the video, a man gleefully declares that the groom's family has gotten extravagant presents, such as a BMW automobile and over Rs 1 lakh in cash. The video has rekindled discussions about how dowries are still practiced in India in spite of stringent legislative prohibitions. In the now-viral video, the man can reportedly be heard declaring, “1 BMW, 1 crore, 1 lakh, 11 thousand in cash," while several people gathered around appeared visibly impressed by the announcement.

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The video immediately sparked significant online reactions, with many social media users calling for tougher enforcement of anti-dowry legislation and denouncing the public celebration of dowries. Since the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 was passed, dower has been outlawed in India. Giving and receiving dowries are both illegal under the law and can result in fines and jail time ranging from six months to two years. However, the authenticity of the viral clip and the claims made in the post could not be independently verified. The video was reportedly shared on X (formerly Twitter).

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How Did Social Media React?

As the video spread online, users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

“I don’t understand why families give ₹1 cr to the groom for marrying their daughter. Why not use that same money to help her start a business worth ₹1 cr Or if she’s not interested in running a business, they could buy her property worth cr. Why hand it over to the groom 🙂" said one user.

“We need get rid of this pajeeetism from our community. It’s not that much of big issue in Pakistan but in India it is," another user commented.

Several others also mocked the practice and questioned the social pressure created by extravagant weddings.

“Might as well give him a set of bangles and a saree," one user wrote sarcastically.

“Stop making marriages expensive cos poor people will not able to get their daughter marry with such dowries," another user commented.