A newly trained Army Aviation pilot surprised his girlfriend with a heartfelt marriage proposal beside a helicopter moments after earning his wings at graduation ceremony in Maharashtra's Nashik.

A proud military graduation ceremony in Maharashtra's Nashik soon transformed into a touching celebration of love when a newly trained Army Aviation pilot surprised his girlfriend with a heartfelt marriage proposal beside a helicopter moments after earning his wings.

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The memorable scene unfolded at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, where trainee Army Aviation pilots were marking the successful completion of an intensive and demanding training programme. While the event showcased military precision, aviation excellence and the formal graduation of future military pilots, one officer's romantic gesture quickly became the highlight of the day.

Freshly graduated pilot Bharat Bhardwaj, who had just completed his training and was preparing to embark on his career as a military aviator, was seen leading his girlfriend Aarushi towards a helicopter stationed at the venue. As family members, fellow officers, friends and guests watched, Bhardwaj suddenly dropped to one knee and presented her with a ring.

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The unexpected proposal caught attention of the attendees, and within moments, people gathered around to witness the emotional proposal.

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Aarushi accepted the proposal, sparking loud cheers, applause and celebrations from the crowd. The gathering, which had been honouring the graduation of newly trained pilots just moments earlier, erupted into smiles as the couple embraced amid the joyful atmosphere.

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“We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea,” Bharat Bhardwaj said while speaking to ANI.

Videos and photographs of the proposal have gone viral on social media, with users praising the moment as a perfect blend of achievement, patriotism and romance.

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Others applauded Bhardwaj's choice of setting, describing the military graduation ceremony and helicopter backdrop as a powerful representation of perseverance, commitment and accomplishment.