A NEET aspirant, Shruti Kumari, was found dead in her Patna hostel. Was it the pressure of the exam or loneliness? She seemed fine on Monday night, but was gone by Tuesday morning. Friends say she was stressed about the NEET mess and felt distant from her family.

A heartbreaking story is coming out of Bihar's capital, Patna. It has once again put the spotlight on the immense pressure and dark reality behind NEET, the country's biggest medical entrance exam. Shruti Kumari, a 19-year-old student from Samastipur, was found dead on Tuesday in her room at the 'Radhe Krishna Hostel' in Secretariat Colony. The very room where she spent countless hours chasing her dream of becoming a doctor became the scene of her tragic end.

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Monday Night's Last Meal… And a Horrific Scene the Next Morning

According to hostel officials and her friends, Shruti had dinner with everyone on Monday night, just like any other day, before going to her room to sleep. No one had the slightest clue that it would be her last meal. The next morning, when Shruti didn't open her door for a long time, the hostel staff grew worried. When they peeked through the window, the sight inside sent a chill down everyone's spine—Shruti's body was hanging from the fan. She had returned to Patna from her village just 10 days ago.

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"My Parents Don't Talk to Me..." Loneliness or the Deepening NEET Suspense?

Other students in the hostel have made a shocking revelation to the police. They said that Shruti had been dealing with severe mental stress and loneliness for some time. She would often say that her parents were not talking to her regularly anymore. But the suspense doesn't end there. Her friends and close ones revealed that the ongoing NEET exam controversy, news of paper leaks, and the uncertainty about the exam's future had completely broken her from the inside.

Akanksha Chaturvedi's Last Letter: A Rs 15 Lakh Loan and "I Ruined Everything"

Shruti's death is not an isolated incident. The stress of this exam claimed the life of another bright student, Akanksha Chaturvedi from Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, just a few days ago. Akanksha's father, a farmer, had taken a massive loan of Rs 15 lakh on his 'Kisan Credit Card' to fund her dream of becoming a doctor. Even though her exam went well, the controversy over paper leaks and irregularities terrified her. Fearing a re-exam, she stopped eating. In her suicide note, she wrote: "I have become a burden on my parents, I have ruined everything for them."

Awaiting Forensic and Post-Mortem Reports, When Will This Cycle of Deaths Stop?

As soon as the incident was reported, the Patna Police and a special Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene carefully. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and her family has been informed. While the police have not yet officially confirmed the cause of death, the controversy surrounding the NEET exam is turning into a deadly trap for the country's students. Now, everyone is waiting to see what the post-mortem report and police investigation will reveal about this mysterious death.