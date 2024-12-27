Robert Vadra's early post on ex-PM Manmohan Singh's death before AIIMS announcement leaves internet divided

According to the AIIMS medical bulletin, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was declared dead at 9.51 pm on December 26, 2024. However, Robert Vadra, Rahul's brother-in-law, announced his demise via Facebook post at 9:23 pm.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Dr Manmohan Singh - former Prime Minister of India, veteran Congress leader, noted economist, technocrat and the architect of India's liberalised economy that achieved high growth from a phenomenal low of the balance of payments crisis, died on Thursday night. Singh, who had been ailing for a while, breathed his last at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 92. 

The first to post about former PM's death was Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who took to various social media platforms to inform about the former's demise.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Thank you for your service to our Nation. You will always be remembered for your Economic revolution and progressive changes, you brought to the country," Robert Vadra wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Vadra even posted the news on FB, Instagram.

However, he immediately deleted the post.

What sparked row was that Robert Vadra posted about former PM's death even before official announcement from the Delhi AIIMS where Singh was admitted.

Also read: PM Modi pays his last respects to Manmohan Singh at former PM's residence (WATCH)

Robert Vadra's early post on Manmohan Singh's demise has sparked discussion online, with some users criticising him for such move. 

A user wrote, "Yes they decided to turn off the remote power and in an excitement he just posted that too early. They know what they are doing."

Another user commented, "It's okay. Not everything needs to be a conspiracy."

A third user wrote, "Interesting how Robert Vadra broke the news 28 minutes before the official confirmation. Was this a coincidence or something more? Regardless, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy is undeniable, but the timing of this announcement leaves many questions unanswered."

AIIMS statement on Manmohan Singh's death

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92, suffered sudden loss of consciousness at his home and was taken to the emergency department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at 8.06 pm on Thursday, the hospital said in a statement. He was being treated for age-related treatments and was declared dead at 9.51 pm, it said. 

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," the statement said.

Manmohan Singh's family arrived at the hospital and so did Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi flew back to Delhi from Belagavi in Karnataka where they were attending a party event earlier in the day.

Also read: 'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL statement from AIIMS on former PM Manmohan Singh's death

