'Will soon be dead': 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana tells US court he'll be tortured if extradited to India

Accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana has approached the United States Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India.

'Will soon be dead': 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana tells US court he'll be tortured if extradited to India shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 3:47 PM IST

Accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana has approached the United States Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition to India. In his application, Rana argued that he would not survive long enough to be tried in India due to various reasons.

Rana, through an appeal, stated that "if a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead."

The accused in the 26/11 terror attacks claimed that if extradited to India, the likelihood is very high that he will be subjected to torture as he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.

He stated that because of his Muslim religion, his Pakistani origin, his status as a former member of the Pakistani Army, the relation of the putative charges to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and his chronic health conditions, he is even more likely to be tortured than otherwise would be the case, and that torture is very likely to kill him in short order.

He cited the Human Rights Watch 2023 World Report, which documents the BJP-led government's systematic discrimination and stigmatization of religious minorities, particularly Muslims. Rana further argued that the Government in India is increasingly autocratic, and there are substantial grounds for believing that he would be in danger of torture if he surrendered to Indian authorities.

Also read: 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Court recalls trial records ahead of Tahawwur Rana's extradition

In addition to these concerns, Rana highlighted his deteriorating health. He suffers from a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer. He asserts that he cannot be sent into a "hornet's nest" where he will be targeted due to national, religious, and cultural animosity.

The US Supreme Court recently rejected a review petition filed by Tahawwur Rana. Following this decision, President Donald Trump announced that his administration had approved Rana's extradition, referring to him as "very evil."

Tahawwur Rana is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Rana's alleged role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.

Also read: Tahawwur Rana should be sentence to death: Youngest 26/11 survivor on Trump's extradition announcement (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested

India's steel sector continues strong growth, capacity expansion set for FY30 milestone: Anand Rathi vkp

India's steel sector continues strong growth, capacity expansion set for FY30 milestone: Anand Rathi

Raghav Chadha joins Harvard Kennedy School's global leadership program, shares video on selection (WATCH)

'Excited to be back at school': Raghav Chadha joins Harvard Kennedy School's program, shares video (WATCH)

"He is playing for country," Shami's family, clerics slam Jamaat President's 'criminal' remarks on India star dmn

"He is playing for country": Shami's family, clerics slam Jamaat President's remarks on India star (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER: NEET aspirant kills mother, assaults father after being scolded for using phone anr

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER: NEET aspirant kills mother, assaults father after being scolded for using phone

Recent Stories

Indian Railway Ticket Refund Rules IRCTC Cancellation Charges AJR

IRCTC ticket refund: How much will you get back?

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row HRD

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS vkp

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS

GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media fans cant keep calm will wrestler appear in video game gcw

GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media; fans can't keep calm | Will wrestler appear in video game?

Recent Videos

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
US Supreme Court SLOWS DOWN Trump’s Plan to Freeze Foreign Aid | USAID | Asianet Newsable

US Supreme Court SLOWS DOWN Trump’s Plan to Freeze Foreign Aid | USAID | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
ED Arrests SDPI Chief Moideen Faizy in PFI Money Laundering Probe

ED Arrests SDPI Chief Moideen Faizy in PFI Money Laundering Probe

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Video Icon
Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Video Icon