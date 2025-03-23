"Non-serious chief minister" poster targeting Nitish Kumar seen outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Amid the National Anthem controversy surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a poster targeting the Janata Dal-United supremo appeared outside the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. The poster reads, "The non-serious Chief Minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayan Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."

This comes after a purported video of Nitish Kumar surfaced, showing the Bihar Chief Minister talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played during a function in Patna.

Nitish Kumar National Anthem row

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday shared a video on social media platform X of Nitish Kumar at an event and posted, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!"

He alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience.

Following the incident, the opposition attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his sanity and demanding that he tender an apology.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for reportedly talking and gesturing during the national anthem, calling the incident "disrespectful." Yadav expressed his shame, stating, "Being a 'Bihari,' I feel ashamed."

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar disrespected the national anthem yesterday and being a 'Bihari' I feel ashamed. The Chief Minister is the leader of the state and yesterday's incident is very unfortunate. This is the first incident in the history of Indian politics that a Chief Minister has disrespected the national anthem. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should apologise to the public of the nation. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should retire." he added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti raised questions on his mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is.

"During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is," Bharti told ANI.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly talking during the national anthem and demanded that Kumar apologise in both houses of the State for the insult.

Speaking to ANI, Rabri Devi said, "The national anthem has been insulted. The world is watching, and he (Nitish Kumar) should apologise in both houses. He should tender his resignation and make his son the Chief Minister of Bihar. Legally, this carries a punishment of three years. Action should be taken on this matter, but these people are hiding it."

