WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti

After Himachal Pradesh buses were vandalized in Punjab with pro-Khalistan graffiti, locals in Shimla retaliated by pasting ‘Bharat Mata’ posters on Punjab Roadways buses and chanting patriotic slogans.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

In response to the recent attacks on Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses in Punjab, locals in Shimla staged a symbolic protest by pasting ‘Bharat Mata’ posters on Punjab Roadways buses at the city’s inter-state bus terminal (ISBT).

The protestors also raised slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ ‘Devbhoomi Himachal Zindabad,’ and ‘Khalistan Murdabad.’

This development comes after a series of targeted vandalism incidents in Punjab, where the windshields of HRTC buses were smashed, and pro-Khalistan slogans were scribbled on them. The most recent attack took place at the Amritsar bus stand on Friday night, where four HRTC buses bound for Bilaspur, Dehra, Una, and Hamirpur were defaced.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, condemned the attacks and announced that HRTC buses would not be parked in Punjab overnight until the Punjab government ensures their safety. He warned that some routes might even be suspended if necessary. Agnihotri stated that the safety of passengers and staff remains a top priority and that the state authorities are in constant communication with their counterparts in Punjab.

The attacks on HRTC buses follow a recent altercation between youths from Punjab and Himachal at the Manikaran Barrier in Kullu district over a newly imposed entry fee. Subsequently, Sikh outfits such as Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab escalated tensions by pasting images of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on HRTC buses in Hoshiarpur.

The backlash in Shimla was led by activists from the Anti-Terrorist Front India, who declared that pasting Bhindranwale’s posters on Himachal’s buses was an attempt to disturb peace. In a retaliatory move, they pasted ‘Bharat Mata’ posters on Punjab Roadways buses at the Shimla bus stand while chanting patriotic slogans.

With tensions simmering, security agencies are on high alert to prevent further escalation. Authorities in Himachal Pradesh have reiterated their stance against vandalism, urging Punjab to take strict action against those responsible for targeting HRTC buses.

