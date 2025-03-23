'Rhea Chakraborty went through untold miseries': Lawyer "grateful" to CBI after Sushant Singh's case closure

Read Full Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the high-profile death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ruling out any foul play. The report has been submitted to a special court in Mumbai, which will now decide whether to accept the findings or push for further inquiries.

Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented actress Rhea Chakraborty in the case, released a statement welcoming the CBI’s conclusion.

"The CBI has filed a closure report in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after almost four and a half years. We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case. The amount of false narrative on social and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Due to the pandemic, everyone was glued to the TV and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case. I beseech the captains of media to reflect upon what they did."

Rhea Chakraborty went through untold miseries: Lawyer

The case saw Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, thrust into the eye of a media storm and subjected to intense scrutiny. Maneshinde’s statement further emphasized the suffering she endured.

"Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V. Kotwal released her on bail. I salute her and her family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted. They came to me through a close friend and defense personnel who are close friends of mine, with whom I studied in a Sainik School. Both Rhea’s family, my team, and I were hounded and threatened with danger to our lives. I must say nothing deterred us from carrying out our legal duties."

Maneshinde also addressed speculation surrounding his legal representation of Chakraborty and said, "Today, I can share that I am proud to have defended a Fauji Family pro bono, and that should rest with the kind of speculative narration about my fees. I also thank a large section of the media for having supported me and Rhea's cause and her fight for justice. This country is still very safe, and every citizen crying for justice has hope due to our vibrant judiciary."

Also read: CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A timeline of events

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence initially reported as a suicide, spiraled into a full-blown legal and media spectacle. Acting on a complaint by his father, K.K. Singh, the Bihar Police lodged an abetment of suicide case, prompting the CBI to take charge of the investigation.

Forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provided a conclusive medico-legal opinion, dismissing allegations of poisoning or strangulation. The CBI meticulously examined testimonies from those closest to the late actor, including Rhea Chakraborty, and analyzed his medical history.

The Legal Battle & Allegations

Sushant’s father had accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of siphoning off his son’s wealth, a claim that Rhea denied in media interviews. Additionally, both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to the late actor but were later granted bail.

With the submission of the closure report, the Bandra magistrate court has now scheduled the next hearing for April 8. If the court endorses the CBI’s findings, the case will officially be closed.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Big relief for Rhea Chakraborty as SC dismisses CBI's plea to restore LOC

Latest Videos