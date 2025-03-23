user
user

"Showing loyalty to his party": Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar dismisses Annamalai’s criticism of TN CM Stalin

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's delimitation comments, deeming him unimportant and uninformed. This follows Annamalai's criticism of TN CM Stalin for discussing delimitation with Kerala CM instead of addressing Tamil Nadu's issues.

Showing loyalty to his party: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar dismisses Annamalais criticism of TN CM Stalin dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's remarks on delimitation, calling him unimportant and lacking knowledge on the matter.

Also Read: Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Speaking to media, Shivakumar said, "Annamalai is not important here. It is important what the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are conveying to the country. Annamalai does not know anything. He is just doing his job, wanting to show more loyalty to his party. He is not showing loyalty to his state. He is showing loyalty to his party. Let him do his job."

Shivakumar's remark came after Annamalai on Saturday said that despite the pressing issues in Tamil Nadu, the CM had never visited Kerala to discuss matters with the neighbouring State. Instead, Stalin had invited Kerala's Chief Minister to discuss an "artificial issue" related to delimitation.

"TN CM has never gone to Kerala to speak with them and solve the issues, but today, he has invited the Kerala CM to talk about an artificial issue which he has created," Annamalai remarked.

He went on to condemn Stalin saying, "Our condemnation is for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for inviting the Kerala CM and not solving Tamil Nadu's problems."

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first Joint Action Committee meeting (JAC) in Chennai over the proposed delimitation issue. The meeting was joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other prominent leaders.

First meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation

After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted which asserts that "any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.

DMK MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of "transparency and clarity" in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders.

MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise. (ANI)

Also Read: Karnataka Congress' governance in shambles: A tale of meters, money and misdeed | Opinion

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru dmn

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress' governance in shambles: A tale of meters, money and misdeed opinion snt

Karnataka Congress' governance in shambles: A tale of meters, money and misdeed | Opinion

Bengaluru fake cop who preyed on couples near parks nabbed after 15 years of extortion ddr

Bengaluru fake cop who preyed on couples near parks nabbed after 15 years of extortion

Karnataka Bandh today over Belagavi bus conductor attack. All you need to know ddr

Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada activists force shop closures amid protest over Belagavi assault (WATCH)

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits snt

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 crore smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits?

Recent Stories

Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus dmn

Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus

WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti ddr

WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti

Celebrate Emraan Hashmi's birthday with iconic dialogues from his film NTI

Celebrate Emraan Hashmi’s birthday with iconic dialogues from his film

UAE gold rate on march 23 2025 check 22k 24k 18 prices anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 23: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

"Non-serious chief minister" poster targeting Nitish Kumar seen outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH) shk

"Non-serious chief minister" poster targeting Nitish Kumar seen outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

Video Icon
Dhirendra Shastri SLAMS Aurangzeb, Urges Govt to Stop Conversions | Asianet Newsable

Dhirendra Shastri SLAMS Aurangzeb, Urges Govt to Stop Conversions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Goa Welcomes Spring with Grand SHIGMO Fest with Vibrant Colours & Treditional Dances

Goa Welcomes Spring with Grand SHIGMO Fest with Vibrant Colours & Treditional Dances

Video Icon