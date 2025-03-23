user
Delhi SHOCKER! 17-year-old boy, girl found hanging from tree in Hauz Khas' Deer Park, suicide suspected

Two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl were found hanging on a tree branch in the Hauz Khas area under the SJ Enclave Police Station on Sunday, Delhi police officials said.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

According to officials, a 35-year-old security guard working in the area called the police around 6:30 AM regarding the hanging of a boy and girl.

"At 06:31 AM, a PCR call was made by Baljit Singh, R/o Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, age 35 years, working as security guard in district park, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Delhi, regarding a boy and a girl hanging on the branch of a tree," read a statement from Delhi Police.

The police team, reaching the spot immediately found the two hanging. The police suspected death by suicide, however, further proceedings are underway. "On receipt of the call, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that a boy age about 17 years, wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans and a girl is about 17 years, wearing a green dress hanged themselves with the common nylon rope on a branch of a tree," read the statement.

"Someone said that an incident has happened, so I came here and saw this. If someone has done this to them they should be punished, so that this type of incident does not happen again. This is condemnable and scary, we people also come to this park, we are of age but sometimes people come in here and do things, so we are scared," Ashok told ANI, a regular visitor of the park.

Another visitor, however, has claimed that it is not possible to die by suicide from the tree the two people were found on, "We asked the police, they said that it looks like a suicide, there was a rope kept there. The way they are saying, it doesn't seem possible--suicide by hanging from this, one can see the shape of the tree."

The crime team was called for an inspection and the bodies of the two have been shifted to the mortuary. 

