'Why is Baba Ramdev accusing doctors, allopathy?' Supreme Court fumes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his disparaging remarks on allopathy medicines, also known as modern medicines.

"Why is Baba Ramdev accusing Allopathy Doctors? He popularised yoga. Good. But he should not criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that what he follows will cure everything?" asked Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The Supreme Court made these observations while hearing a petition by Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging smear campaigns against allopathic medicines, their doctors and Covid-19 vaccination.

The bench led by the Chief Justice NV Ramana also issued a notice to the centre seeking its reply on IMA's plea.

In 2021, during the second wave of Covid-19 in India that ripped through the country killing thousands, Ramdev was heard saying in a video, "Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen." The yoga guru even purportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.

He had also claimed that several doctors in India died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The topmost association of Indian doctors said Ramdev had damaged the reputation of practitioners of allopathy and modern medicine when they were striving to save lives during the pandemic.

Appearing for the IMA, Advocate Prabhas Bajaj said, "The kind of disparaging statements made and the public is being misguided. We made representations, and no answer. Government also knows about such misleading ads by Ayush companies etc...They say that doctors were taking allopathy, but still succumbing during the Covid wave. If this happens unbated, then it will cause serious prejudice to us."

The Supreme Court proceeded to issue notice to the Central government.