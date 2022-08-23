Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

    The release of the 11 convicts had triggered a huge outrage nationwide. After they were set free, a statement by Bilkis Bano read, "The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts."

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Chief Justice NV Ramana on Tuesday said that he would consider listing the matter of Bilkis Bano case as the release of 11 convicts was challenged in the Supreme Court. The convicts - serving life-term sentences in the Gujarat 2002 riots case - were released on August 15 under the state government's remission policy.

    The release of the 11 convicts had triggered a huge outrage nationwide. After they were set free, a statement by Bilkis Bano read, "The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts."

    According to reports, Bano was allegedly fleeing the Godhra violence when she was gangraped. She was 21, and five months pregnant. Her three-year-old daughter was one of the seven people killed during the violence.

    After over 15 years in prison, one of the convicts had reportedly approached the top court with a plea for his premature release. The state government was then directed by the Supreme Court to look into the issue of remission, following which the government had formed a panel.

    Between 2017 and 2021 in Gujarat, at least three witnesses in case had filed police complaints, alleging that at least four out of 11 convicts in the case threatened them when they were out on parole.

    The top court was also urged by over 6,000 citizens in a statement to revoke the remission. "The remission of sentences for the 11 men convicted of gang-rape and mass murder will have a chilling effect on every rape victim who is told to 'trust the system', 'seek justice', and 'have faith'," they said in a joint statement.

    Among those who had signed the statement were activists Syeda Hameed, Zafarul-Islam Khan, Roop Rekha, Devaki Jain, Uma Chakravarti, Subhashini Ali, Kavita Krishnan, Maimoona Mollah, Hasina Khan, Rachana Mudraboyina, and Shabnam Hashmi.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan AJR

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan

    JNU VC says gods dont belong to upper caste sparks heated debate gcw

    JNU VC says gods don't belong to upper caste, sparks heated debate

    Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more AJR

    Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more

    Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over remark on Prophet - adt

    Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

    Days after 26/11 re-run threat, bomb threat to top Mumbai hotel

    Days after 26/11 re-run threat, bomb threat to top Mumbai hotel

    Recent Stories

    5 Gmail features you should know to make your life easier gcw

    5 Gmail features you should know to make your life easier

    Vivek Agnihotri shocking reveals 'Bollywood actors get addicted to drugs' RBA

    'Bollywood actors get addicted to drugs...' Vivek Agnihotri's shocking revelation

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan AJR

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan

    Court issues arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary

    Court issues arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary

    JNU VC says gods dont belong to upper caste sparks heated debate gcw

    JNU VC says gods don't belong to upper caste, sparks heated debate

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon