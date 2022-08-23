Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thackeray vs Shinde: SC refers plea to Constitution bench, tells EC not to decide on poll symbol

    The five-member constitution bench will hear the plea on Thursday. The top court also asked the Election Commission not to proceed with action on the party symbol dispute between  Thackeray's and Shinde's camps till Thursday.

    Thackeray vs Shinde SC refers plea to Constitution bench tells EC not to decide on poll symbol gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the matter involving the Shiv Sena claim and matters related to recent Maharashtra political crisis to Constitution bench. In the dispute between Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it posed eight questions for the bigger bench to consider.

    The Supreme Court also ordered the Election Commission to hold off on taking any further action until Thursday in the party symbol issue between Thackeray's and Shinde's camps. The appeal will be heard on Thursday by the five-member constitution bench.

    The Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray filed petitions in court over the disqualification of MLAs as well as other technical matters.

    Also Read | JNU VC says gods don't belong to upper caste, sparks heated debate

    Late last month, Shinde urged the Supreme Court to reject all of Uddhav Thackeray's arguments and let the Election Commission to determine which section of the Shiv Sena is the actual one. Shinde also argued that judges shouldn't intervene with internal party decisions "made democratically by the majority" since he claimed to control the numbers and, thus, the Sena.

    In June, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, which was headed by Uddhav Thackeray, was overthrown by Shinde and 39 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs. With the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shinde was sworn in the chief minister following the fall of the MVA administration. Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent member of the BJP, serves as the new administration's deputy chief minister.

    Also Read | Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - adt

    Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it AJR

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan AJR

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan

    JNU VC says gods dont belong to upper caste sparks heated debate gcw

    JNU VC says gods don't belong to upper caste, sparks heated debate

    Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more AJR

    Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Big fat Punjabi wedding or intimate Shaadi? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Big Punjabi wedding or intimate Shaadi? Here's what we know

    James Webb telescope captures incredible photos of Jupiter Check out gcw

    James Webb telescope captures 'incredible' photos of Jupiter; Check out

    Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - adt

    Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, trip to UAE United Arab Emirates delayed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, trip to UAE delayed

    football Sushmita Sen's tweet on Manchester United win over Liverpool sparks meme fest; supporters ask 'tum kabse fan ban gayi?' snt

    Sushmita Sen's tweet on Man United's win sparks meme fest; supporters ask 'tum kabse fan ban gayi?'

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon