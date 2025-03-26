PM Modi appoints ex-ED chief SK Mishra as full-time Economic Advisory Council member

Read Full Article

PM Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Retd IRS-IT: 1984), former Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief, as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in the rank of Secretary. The appointment, announced on Tuesday, was kept under strict confidentiality until the official declaration.

The EAC-PM is an independent body that provides economic and policy recommendations to the government, particularly advising the Prime Minister on key financial and economic matters. Mishra’s inclusion in the council is expected to strengthen its advisory role, given his extensive administrative experience.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s selection comes as no surprise, given his close association with the central leadership during his tenure as ED chief. He was one of the few bureaucrats whose term was extended through an Ordinance, a distinction previously held by Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Initially appointed as the interim Director of the ED for three months in October 2018, he was later made the full-time chief in November 2018 with a fixed two-year tenure. His term was extended multiple times before he finally stepped down on September 15, 2023, following a Supreme Court ruling in July 2023, which permitted his continuation until that date in the national interest.

Mishra’s appointment to the EAC-PM comes at a crucial time when the government is focused on economic reforms, financial regulations, and policy evaluations. His expertise in handling financial investigations and enforcement matters is expected to play a key role in shaping advisory inputs for the government.

With this new role, Mishra joins a select group of top bureaucrats transitioning from enforcement to policy advisory positions. His appointment reaffirms the government’s confidence in his administrative capabilities and strategic acumen.

