user
user

PM Modi appoints ex-ED chief SK Mishra as full-time Economic Advisory Council member

PM has approved the appointment of former Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief SK Mishra as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council.

BREAKING: PM Modi approves appointment of ex-ED chief SK Mishra as full-time Economic Advisory Council member ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Retd IRS-IT: 1984), former Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief, as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in the rank of Secretary. The appointment, announced on Tuesday, was kept under strict confidentiality until the official declaration.

The EAC-PM is an independent body that provides economic and policy recommendations to the government, particularly advising the Prime Minister on key financial and economic matters. Mishra’s inclusion in the council is expected to strengthen its advisory role, given his extensive administrative experience.

Also read: 'Insensitive, inhuman': SC stays Allahabad court's 'grabbing breasts not rape attempt' ruling

Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s selection comes as no surprise, given his close association with the central leadership during his tenure as ED chief. He was one of the few bureaucrats whose term was extended through an Ordinance, a distinction previously held by Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Initially appointed as the interim Director of the ED for three months in October 2018, he was later made the full-time chief in November 2018 with a fixed two-year tenure. His term was extended multiple times before he finally stepped down on September 15, 2023, following a Supreme Court ruling in July 2023, which permitted his continuation until that date in the national interest.

Also read: BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign to distribute Eid kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims

Mishra’s appointment to the EAC-PM comes at a crucial time when the government is focused on economic reforms, financial regulations, and policy evaluations. His expertise in handling financial investigations and enforcement matters is expected to play a key role in shaping advisory inputs for the government.

With this new role, Mishra joins a select group of top bureaucrats transitioning from enforcement to policy advisory positions. His appointment reaffirms the government’s confidence in his administrative capabilities and strategic acumen.

Also read: 'For 2 minutes of fame': Kangana Ranaut rips into Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde remarks (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala raises Rs 7139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing anr

Kerala raises Rs 7,139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing

Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court ruling, slams judge's insensitivity in minor assault case

'Insensitive, inhuman': SC stays Allahabad court's 'grabbing breasts not rape attempt' ruling

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement anr

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement

Bihar: Petition filed against CM Nitish Kumar for disrespecting national anthem at Patna Event anr

Bihar: Petition filed against CM Nitish Kumar for disrespecting national anthem at Patna Event

Haryana HORROR! Missing yoga teacher buried alive in 7-foot deep pit over suspected affair snt

Haryana HORROR! Missing yoga teacher buried alive in 7-foot deep pit over suspected affair

Recent Stories

Lyft Stock Rides Higher As Engine Capital Reportedly Takes $50M Stake: Retail Sentiment Shifts Up A Gear

Lyft Stock Rides Higher As Engine Capital Reportedly Takes $50M Stake: Retail Sentiment Shifts Up A Gear

Shell Stock Rises On Plans To Boost Shareholder Returns, Retail’s Slightly Less Bullish

Shell Stock Rises On Plans To Boost Shareholder Returns, Retail’s Slightly Less Bullish

Chewy Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print, Retail Bets Pet Care Stays Shielded From Trump Tariffs

Chewy Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print, Retail Bets Pet Care Stays Shielded From Trump Tariffs

Carvana Shares Surge After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail Remains Bullish

Carvana Shares Surge After Morgan Stanley Upgrade: Retail Remains Bullish

IPL 2025: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Andre Russell to bounce back in the clash against RR HRD

IPL 2025: KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun backs Andre Russell to bounce back in the clash against RR

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon