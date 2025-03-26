Haryana HORROR! Missing yoga teacher buried alive in 7-foot deep pit over suspected affair

Read Full Article

The body of a missing yoga teacher from Rohtak was discovered buried more than seven feet deep in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on Tuesday, in what police have described as a murder driven by jealousy and revenge.

Jagdeep (45), a teacher at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak, had been missing since December 24, 2024. He had been living in a rented accommodation in Janata Colony for the past three years. Police investigations revealed that the main accused, Rajkaran (40), suspected Jagdeep of having an illicit relationship with his wife. When Rajkaran allegedly found a photo of his wife on Jagdeep’s phone, he conspired to eliminate him.

Jagdeep’s disappearance was reported on February 3, when his uncle Ishwar, a resident of Mandothi village in Jhajjar, filed a missing person’s complaint at Shivaji Colony police station. Despite extensive search efforts by his family and the police, there were initially no leads.

Breakthrough in the Investigation

The probe began at Baba Mastnath University, where police examined CCTV footage and questioned colleagues, but Jagdeep’s whereabouts remained unknown. A major breakthrough came when surveillance footage from Janata Colony and surrounding areas was reviewed. The footage showed four men forcibly abducting Jagdeep from his rented home, tying his hands and feet, and loading him into a vehicle.

Further investigation using mobile phone dump data led the police to Paintawas Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri. Based on this information, two suspects—Dharmpal and Hardeep—were taken into custody. During interrogation, they confessed to kidnapping and murdering Jagdeep.

Buried Alive in a Remote Spot

The suspects revealed that Jagdeep was taken to an isolated location in Paintawas Kalan, where he was buried alive in a deep pit. Acting on their confession, a police team led by ASP Shashi Shekhar, along with CIA, FSL teams, and local police under the supervision of IPS officer Divyanshi Singla, reached the site and began excavation in the presence of Jagdeep’s family.

Despite pinpointing the exact burial location, retrieving the body proved to be a challenging task due to the depth and compactness of the soil. After hours of digging under torchlight, officials were finally able to tie a rope around the body and pull it out.

Murder Over Suspected Affair

CIA-1 in-charge Kuldeep stated that Jagdeep had rented accommodation in the house of Rajkaran’s in-laws. Rajkaran’s wife, who often visited her parental home in Paintawas Kalan, allegedly developed a relationship with Jagdeep. When Rajkaran discovered this, he was consumed by rage and plotted the brutal murder.

As of now, two of the accused are in custody, while the prime suspect, Rajkaran, remains absconding. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.

