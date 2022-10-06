Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive heavy rain; yellow alert in 8 districts

Heavy rain is predicted for October 10 in Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Kolar, and Koppal. After October 7, Bengaluru can expect a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain and light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Rain is expected to return to Karnataka's coastal region, according to new forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls have been forecast for coastal, north interior, and south interior Karnataka beginning Thursday, along with heavy rain.

Heavy rain is predicted for October 10 in Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Kolar, and Koppal. After October 7, Bengaluru can expect a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain and light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) predicts light rain in Bengaluru's west zone tomorrow, with a temperature of only 18.2 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru was also the coldest city in the country, beating out Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The Karnataka capital was colder than the popular hill station of Lonavla.

According to the KSNDMC, the top five rainfall locations in the state over the last 24 hours were, Yaslur in Hassan district - 499.50 mm, Sulkeri, Dakshina Kannada - 128.50 mm, Narikombu, Dakshina Kannada - 121 mm, Perne, Dakshina Kannada - 113.50 mm, Kodambadi, Dakshina Kannada - 99.50 mm.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert in the following districts, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga, as per reports.

The IMD also predicts that rain will decrease in north Karnataka, while clouds will make it cold in Bengaluru. More rain in Karnataka's capital could stymie the city's local body, the BBMP's demolition drive against illegal encroachments.

