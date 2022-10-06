Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive heavy rain; yellow alert in 8 districts

    Heavy rain is predicted for October 10 in Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Kolar, and Koppal. After October 7, Bengaluru can expect a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain and light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

    Karnataka Bengaluru likely to receive heavy rain; yellow alert in 8 districts - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Rain is expected to return to Karnataka's coastal region, according to new forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls have been forecast for coastal, north interior, and south interior Karnataka beginning Thursday, along with heavy rain.

    Heavy rain is predicted for October 10 in Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Kolar, and Koppal. After October 7, Bengaluru can expect a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain and light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

    The Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) predicts light rain in Bengaluru's west zone tomorrow, with a temperature of only 18.2 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru was also the coldest city in the country, beating out Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The Karnataka capital was colder than the popular hill station of Lonavla.

    According to the KSNDMC, the top five rainfall locations in the state over the last 24 hours were, Yaslur in Hassan district - 499.50 mm, Sulkeri, Dakshina Kannada - 128.50 mm, Narikombu, Dakshina Kannada - 121 mm, Perne, Dakshina Kannada - 113.50 mm, Kodambadi, Dakshina Kannada - 99.50 mm.

    The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert in the following districts,  Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga, as per reports. 

    The IMD also predicts that rain will decrease in north Karnataka, while clouds will make it cold in Bengaluru. More rain in Karnataka's capital could stymie the city's local body, the BBMP's demolition drive against illegal encroachments.

    Also read: Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next three days; check details

    Also read: Delhi: Yamuna river water level crosses warning mark; likely to increase further

    Also read: Gurugram employees advised to work from home today after heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakancheri

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakkancheri

    Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family - adt

    Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark AJR

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing AJR

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri' AJR

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Champions League ucl 2022-23 Erling Haaland has not got a release clause for Real Madrid - Pep Guardiola-ayh

    'Erling Haaland has not got a release clause for Real Madrid' - Pep Guardiola

    Want to get rid of belly fat? Here are 5 teas that can help in your weight loss journey sur

    Want to get rid of belly fat? Here are 5 teas that can help in your weight loss journey

    football ligue1 Lionel Messi can leave PSG in January after Qatar World Cup 2022; is return to Barcelona on the cards snt

    Lionel Messi can leave PSG in January after World Cup 2022; is return to Barcelona on the cards?

    MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare here is how the latter reacted drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare; latter's response will melt your heart

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakancheri

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakkancheri

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon