Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

    On Tuesday in Jabalpur, a group of men attacked a woman with an acid-like chemical at a Durga Puja pandal. The victim, who received severe burn injuries on her face, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ten suspects have been detained for interrogation.

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    During the 10-day-long Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, the state witnessed several untoward incidents, including the death of a girl, an acid attack on a woman and clashes. On Wednesday, the celebrations culminated with the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana and his brothers.

    Amid the controversies over ID cards made mandatory at the Garba venues, an 11-year-old girl, who was watching the progress in Indore, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the last day. According to reports, the doctors detected a bullet-like object in her skull, which was removed during the autopsy. 

    Also read: Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

    The police suspect the victim died in a celebratory firing.

    On Tuesday in Jabalpur, a group of men attacked a woman with an acid-like chemical at a Durga Puja pandal. The victim, who received severe burn injuries on her face, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ten suspects have been detained for interrogation.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

    Speaking to reporters, a senior police official said, "The victim, along with her mother, had gone to a Durga Puja pandal near Sunarhai locality in Jabalpur district, when suddenly some youths threw an acid-like chemical on her face. Once the laboratory reports confirm if it was acid, we will add stricter charges against the preparators."

    Many incidents of clashes between two communities were also reported in different areas in the last one-and-a-half week. 

    Also read: Uttarkashi avalanche tragedy: 27 mountaineers still missing, said to be stuck in Dokriani Bamak glacier

    One such clash was reported between two groups in the Agar-Malwa district where people from both sides attacked each other with sticks even as women and senior citizens tried to run for cover.

    The incident happened at the temple premises of a village in Agar district over 200 km from Bhopal. At least half-a-dozen people received injuries during the clash.

    Ironically, the crimes at Puja pandals were reported despite the state government and the police claiming full security arrangements in place for the festivities.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri' AJR

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

    Exclusive Uttarkashi avalanche survivor Rohit Bhatt recalls what happened on Draupadi ka Danda II

    Uttarkashi avalanche: 'If we had few seconds to think, we could have saved more lives...'

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

    Over 10 dead, several missing during Durga idols immersion in 3 separate incidents: Check details AJR

    Over 10 dead, several missing during Durga idols immersion in 3 separate incidents: Check details

    Uttarkashi avalanche tragedy: 27 mountaineers still missing, said to be stuck in Dokriani Bamak glacier AJR

    Uttarkashi avalanche tragedy: 27 mountaineers still missing, said to be stuck in Dokriani Bamak glacier

    Recent Stories

    SpaceX Crew 5 astronauts to dock at International Space Station today gcw

    SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts to dock at International Space Station today

    20 year old Indian American student killed in United States roommate held gcw

    20-year-old Indian-American student killed in US, roommate held

    Godfather Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi and says, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you" RBA

    Godfather: Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi and says, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you"

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri' AJR

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

    Diwali 2022 Tips that help you clean your house for this festive season sur

    Diwali 2022: Tips that help you clean your house for this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon