Uniform Civil Code officially in force in Uttarakhand, first state to do so (WATCH)

Uttarakhand implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday (Jan 27), making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law. This move followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha, where he emphasized the government's dedication to enforcing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and its ongoing efforts to establish a secular civil code.

The UCC introduced by Uttarakhand applies to all residents, with the exception of Scheduled Tribes and certain protected communities or individuals with authority. The Uniform Civil Code seeks to simplify and unify personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession. According to this code, marriage can only be solemnized between individuals who do not have living spouses, both are mentally competent to provide legal consent, the man must be at least 21 years old, and the woman must be 18, with both parties not falling within prohibited relationships.

The online portal will be available for use by the citizens of Uttarakhand starting next week. It will allow residents to register marriages, divorces, succession rights, live-in relationships, and their termination.

