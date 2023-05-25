Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Some govt employees have 'doctorate' in corruption': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there were some persons in the government service who have a "doctorate" in corruption and that the problem can be addressed only by a collective effort, including by those working with such individuals.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 25, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there were some persons in the government service who have a "doctorate" in corruption and that the problem can be addressed only by a collective effort, including by those working with such individuals.

    The LDF government, according to CM Vijayan, would not compromise on the issue of corrupt practises, and those who engaged in them would not receive protection.

    Therefore, while stringent measures are being taken by the government and vigilance, even the concerned departments and those working with such persons -- who are engaged in corrupt practices -- should also intervene.

    The CM was referring to the recent arrest of a field assistant at Palakkayam village in Palakkad district of the state for allegedly accepting a bribe.

    Cash and bank deposit documents worth over Rs 1 crore were allegedly recovered during a search from his rented accommodation. Vijayan said that the official in question was allegedly using the bribe amounts for his needs and his salary was lying untouched.

    The Chief Minister also said that while in big offices and departments, it may be difficult to know if someone is engaged in corrupt practices.

    However, in smaller offices, like the one in the recent incident, it was difficult to believe that everyone there was oblivious to what was happening.

    "In such incidents, the others there should intervene and prevent such practices. The majority of those in the government sector are honest. But there are some who have taken a doctorate in committing corruption.

    "They have acquired a taste for it and do not want to give it up," CM Vijayan said after inaugurating here a state-level conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union.

    The matter requires serious consideration as such practices ruin the distinction that Kerala has earned of being the state in India with the least corruption, he said.

    He said that those in government service should have a people-friendly attitude and help them out wherever it was legally possible. "What cannot be done legally, should not be done."

    He said digitisation of government services and providing them online would be a step towards transparency and swift delivery of services to the people.

    (With inputs from PTI)

