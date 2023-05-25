Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college

    In an appalling incident, a girl was inflicted with burn injuries by her classmate at the College of Agriculture Vellayani, Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, the victim and the accused, both hail from Andhra Pradesh and lived in the same room of the hostel. 

    First Published May 25, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    The incident took place on May 18, Thursday. Since the victim declined to report her injuries, the college administration was unaware of the incident. She left for home after the incident.  Later, when the relatives arrived at the institution, they told the authorities of the serious burns the victim had sustained. Then the college authorities appointed a four-member committee and led the investigation. 

    The investigation is ongoing despite the girl's refusal to lodge a complaint. The police station has received a complaint about the event. The incident also draws attention to some mysteries. For the past two years, they have both shared a room. The girl is giving her statement to the police. 

    According to other students and the hostel dean, the accused may have inflicted burn injuries on the girl using an iron box. 

    Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister P Prasad arrived on the spot in the meantime and addressed the situation. The minister directed the college authorities to investigate and take strict action. 

