    Cash and deposits worth Rs 1 crore seized from Kerala village official caught taking Rs 2500 bribe

    A Kerala Village official, Suresh Kumar, was arrested by the Vigilance Department of the Police wing while allegedly accepting a bribe and seized cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore. The 50-year-old was nabbed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 on Tuesday morning.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 24, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Palakkad: During a search of the rented residence of a Village official detained while allegedly accepting a bribe, the Vigilance Department of the Kerala Police on Tuesday seized cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore, according to officials.

    Also read: Kerala: Five of family, including three children found dead in Kannur

    Suresh Kumar, a field assistant in the village of Palakkayam, was reportedly caught during a trap operation, according to a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) official of the Kerala Police, which carried out the raid. 

    The 50-year-old was nabbed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 on Tuesday morning.

    After his arrest, vigilance sleuths searched his rented room in the nearby town of Mannarkkad and found more than Rs 35 lakh in cash, over Rs 45 lakh in bank fixed deposit paperwork, and Rs 25 lakh from his salary account. Besides, 17 kilogrammes of coins were also seized from the room, the official told PTI.

    The arrest of the official, hailing from Malayinkil in Thiruvananthapuram, has been recorded, he said. 

    The cash and coins were discovered in cardboard boxes and plastic bags, according to VACB officials, and it is believed that they were all obtained through bribes.

    A detailed investigation is required in this case, they said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Biden flooded with requests for Modi's State Dinner invite; India Caucus pitches for joint US Congress address

    
 
    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
