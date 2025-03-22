user
"Single swipe to slit his throat": Pune techie arrested for allegedly killing son amid personal issues

A Pune software engineer, Madhava Tiketi, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his three-year-old son due to marital issues and job loss.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 6:46 PM IST

Pune: A software engineer in Maharashtra's Pune has been arrested for allegedly killing his three-and-a-half-year-old son by slitting his throat with a knife. The engineer, Madhava Sadhurao Tiketi, 38, was reportedly experiencing marital issues with his wife, Swaroopa, and had lost his job two months prior.

According to the police, Tiketi would frequently quarrel with his wife over domestic issues. The couple, who have been living in Chandannagar since 2016, were surviving on their savings after Tiketi lost his job.

On Thursday, Tiketi left his residence with his son, Himmat, on his motorcycle but did not return home. His wife reported him missing, and the police used his cellphone number to track him down to a lodge in Wadgaon Sheri.

"Around 12.30pm on Thursday, Tiketi left his residence at Ratan Prestige apartments in Sant Tukaramnagar along with his son, Himmat, on his motorcycle", a police official said.

Found heavily intoxicated

When the police found Tiketi, he was heavily intoxicated and gave evasive responses to their questions. However, after intense grilling, he confessed to killing his son. He led the police to an isolated area near Forest Park, where they found the boy's body and the murder weapon.

Tiketi told the police that he had bought a knife, Dettol, and a lollipop at a shop before proceeding to the isolated area, where he killed his son with a single swipe of the knife. He then returned to the shop, bought a new outfit, and went to the lodge, where he consumed liquor and slept.

The police have recovered the murder weapon, the bike used in the crime, and sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy. The shopkeeper has identified Tiketi and recorded his statement, but there were no CCTV cameras or witnesses in the area where the crime took place.

