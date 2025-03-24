Sports
Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumping of Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds left fans and experts in awe during CSK’s IPL 2025 win over MI.
"The stumping was just superb, such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it!," said former Australian legend Matthew Hayden.
"The stumping from MSD was out of the world. It feels great to have Mahi Bhai behind the stumps—it’s a great support for me."
"I'm sure Dhoni practiced this in the pre-season camp. He always ensures to get used to a new bowler's wrist position."
No! His fastest-ever stumping was 0.08 seconds against West Indies' Keemo Paul in an ODI match.
0.08 sec – Keemo Paul
0.09 sec – Mitchell Marsh
0.1 sec – Shubman Gill
Dhoni’s quick reflexes changed the game as MI were restricted to 155/9, with CSK chasing it down with four wickets in hand.
