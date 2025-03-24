Sports

Dhoni's 0.12-second SKY stumping: Who said what about CSK legend

Image credits: ANI

Dhoni's brilliance

Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumping of Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds left fans and experts in awe during CSK’s IPL 2025 win over MI.

Image credits: ANI

Who said what about CSK icon

"The stumping was just superb, such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it!," said former Australian legend Matthew Hayden.

Image credits: ANI

Noor Ahmad reacts

"The stumping from MSD was out of the world. It feels great to have Mahi Bhai behind the stumps—it’s a great support for me."

Image credits: ANI

What Piyush Chawla said

"I'm sure Dhoni practiced this in the pre-season camp. He always ensures to get used to a new bowler's wrist position."

Image credits: ANI

Did Dhoni break his own record?

No! His fastest-ever stumping was 0.08 seconds against West Indies' Keemo Paul in an ODI match.

Image credits: Getty

Dhoni’s Top 3 Fastest Stumpings

  • 0.08 sec – Keemo Paul

  • 0.09 sec – Mitchell Marsh

  • 0.1 sec – Shubman Gill

Image credits: Getty

Game-changing moment

Dhoni’s quick reflexes changed the game as MI were restricted to 155/9, with CSK chasing it down with four wickets in hand.

Image credits: ANI

