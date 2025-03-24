Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is increasingly falling prey to the synthetic drug menace, with MDMA being trafficked into the state primarily from Bengaluru and Goa. An in-depth investigation by Asianet News has uncovered disturbing details about the widespread availability and distribution of these drugs, and the growing involvement of young people, including students from Kerala.

Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, has now emerged as a major hub for synthetic drugs. According to the Asianet News investigation team, many intermediaries and peddlers operating in the city are young people, some of whom are Malayali students who originally came to the city to pursue their studies. The team found that drugs like MDMA are being sold openly in pubs, on busy streets, and in areas frequented by students and young professionals.

Asianet News launched a fact-finding mission to trace drug supply routes

After police assessments indicated that most of Kerala’s synthetic drugs were being smuggled from Bengaluru and Goa, Asianet News launched a fact-finding mission to trace these supply routes. Their findings revealed that in addition to party destinations and residential areas, places like interstate bus terminals in Bengaluru have become key points where MDMA and other narcotics are easily accessible.

At the Majestic Bus Terminal in Bengaluru, the Asianet team met a young man who explained the drug procurement process in detail. Buyers are given a contact number to which they transfer money. Once payment is confirmed, they receive a location via WhatsApp where the drugs are hidden. Upon arrival at the designated spot, further instructions and images are shared to guide the buyer to the exact location of the concealed packets.

The investigation also covered Koramangala, a popular nightlife district in Bengaluru. On a weekend night, the team observed hundreds of young people crowding pubs and clubs. Following a group of Malayali youth to a parking lot, the team witnessed scenes of rampant drug use.

Further inquiries at Madivala, a busy commercial area, revealed more Malayali youths who had traveled to Bengaluru specifically to pick up consignments of drugs. They temporarily stayed in local lodges before splitting up and returning to Kerala with the contraband, evading law enforcement by traveling in smaller groups.

Officials admit that sporadic inspections are not enough to curb the inflow of synthetic drugs into Kerala. They emphasize that only continuous, coordinated, and stringent monitoring can stem the rising tide of synthetic drug trafficking into the state.

Asianet News’ investigation highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to dismantle the drug networks and protect Kerala’s youth from the devastating impact of substance abuse.

