Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 24, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Today marks the beginning of the Delhi Budget Session 2025, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has kicked off the proceedings with a traditional 'Kheer Ceremony.' The five-day session will include the presentation of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the Delhi Transport Corporation, and on March 25, CM Gupta will unveil the BJP government's first budget in 27 years, themed 'Viksit Delhi.' WATCH.

