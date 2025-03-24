user
user

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Earlier this month, the company appointed three new directors, including Starboard Value CEO Jeffrey Smith, to its board as part of an agreement with the activist hedge fund after months of back-and-forth.

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) shares will likely draw investor attention Monday morning following a Bloomberg report over the weekend that TOMS Capital had built up an undisclosed stake in the consumer health company and is urging the management to consider a complete sale or separation of some assets.

The report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, comes close to the heels of Kenvue fighting off another activist investor.

Earlier this month, the company appointed three new directors, including Starboard Value CEO Jeffrey Smith, to its board as part of an agreement with the activist hedge fund after months of back-and-forth.

Starboard, along with its affiliates, owns about 22 million shares, or roughly a 1.1% stake, according to Reuters.

Kenvue also named Profitero President Sarah Hofstetter and former head of Bayer's consumer health division Erica Mann as new independent directors.

The Bloomberg report did include other details, including the deliberations between the company and TOMS Capital and a timeline for the suggested changes.

TOMS has earlier run successful activist campaigns at Kellanova and WillScot Holdings Corp.

Kenvue, which owns popular healthcare brands including Band-Aid, Tylenol and Listerine, was spun out of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2023.

Since it began trading independently, Kenvue's stock market value has dropped about 13% to $44.76 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the shares ended Friday on an 'extremely bullish' note, largely unchanged from a week back.

Screenshot 2025-03-24 at 11.35.07 AM.png KVUE sentiment and message volume as of March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares trade at $23.31, up 9.2% year to date. As of press time, Monday's pre-market trading hadn't begun.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

First Solar, Arm, SolarEdge, Kopin, Wolfspeed: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

First Solar, Arm, SolarEdge, Kopin, Wolfspeed: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon