    ‘Sexual relation’ in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court

    In a significant judgment, a Patna Civil Court judge ruled that consensual sexual intercourse within a love relationship cannot be considered rape. This conclusion came after an eight-year-long rape case in which the accused, Vipin Kumar, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence and the establishment of a consensual relationship. The case originally involved a rape complaint triggered by a financial dispute.

    'Sexual relation' in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    In a significant judgment, Patna Civil Court's Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sangam Singh, declared that sexual intercourse within a consensual love relationship cannot be categorized as rape. This verdict came as the conclusion of an eight-year-long rape case, which ended with the acquittal of the accused due to insufficient evidence.

    The case involved a major who was in a relationship with the accused, Vipin Kumar, also known as Vipin Lal. Judge Singh's ruling was based on the establishment of a consensual physical relationship between the two individuals. The complainant had initially lodged a rape complaint with the police, triggered by a financial dispute with the accused, but failed to provide conclusive evidence during the trial.

    The case, which began with an FIR filed in 2015 at the Athmalgola police station in Patna district, subsequently led to a charge sheet against Vipin Kumar before the Patna Civil Court Judicial Magistrate. The case was then transferred to the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Patna Civil Court.

    The case was initially presented as a rape allegation, but it later emerged that it revolved around financial dealings between the involved parties. However, due to a lack of evidence supporting the rape accusation, the court ultimately acquitted Vipin Kumar, also known as Vipin Lal.

