‘Sexual relation’ in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court

In a significant judgment, a Patna Civil Court judge ruled that consensual sexual intercourse within a love relationship cannot be considered rape. This conclusion came after an eight-year-long rape case in which the accused, Vipin Kumar, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence and the establishment of a consensual relationship. The case originally involved a rape complaint triggered by a financial dispute.

The case, which began with an FIR filed in 2015 at the Athmalgola police station in Patna district, subsequently led to a charge sheet against Vipin Kumar before the Patna Civil Court Judicial Magistrate. The case was then transferred to the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Patna Civil Court.

The case was initially presented as a rape allegation, but it later emerged that it revolved around financial dealings between the involved parties. However, due to a lack of evidence supporting the rape accusation, the court ultimately acquitted Vipin Kumar, also known as Vipin Lal.