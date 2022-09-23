Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses

    Interestingly, the TMC leader also tagged senior Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, DMK MP Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had backed her during the Kali remark controversy surrounding her.

    'Ram Rajya is an expensive affair': TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP over poll expenses AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra has taken a fresh dig at the BJP in Centre over its poll expenses, which she termed as a very costly affair. Through a tweet, the TMC leader shared that the BJP spent Rs 340 crores in five state elections in 2022. Of this, Rs 221 crore was spent on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections alone.

    "This is a declared expenditure. Much more than this never even makes it to official hisaab," Moitra wrote, adding "Ram Rajya is clearly an expensive affair."

    Also read: Bengaluru actor Akhil Iyer slams Congress for using his photo in 'PayCM' posters; threatens legal action

    In a similar fashion, Mahua has taken a jibe at the ruling BJP over Bhagavad Gita. In a tweet, Mahua said that she would be carrying a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the sitting of the Parliamentary Standing committee when the Department of Telecom officials are called to depose before it next time.

    The TMC MP from Krishnanagar also termed the holy Hindu scripture as "clearly essential reading material".

    Also read: Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

    Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor then supported Moitra and said that he was shocked to see the attack on the TMC MP for what every Hindu knows.

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes bill barring anticipatory bail to rape accused; check details

    Moitra's tweet came in the wake of a decision taken by the BJP-ruled Karnataka government to include teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in schools and colleges from December, which has triggered a debate.

    On Monday, announcing it in the Assembly, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that Bhagavad Gita was not a religious book like the Quran and that the teachings of the holy Hindu scripture would form a part of the 'Moral Education' syllabus.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 6:58 PM IST
