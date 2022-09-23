Bengaluru actor Akhil Iyer slams Congress for using his photo in 'PayCM' posters; threatens legal action

On Twitter, Akhil Iyer, who describes himself as an actor and producer, clarified that he has no ties to the campaign. He also warned to take legal action against those who were responsible. The Karnataka Congress has yet to address the allegations.

A Bengaluru-based actor has accused the Karnataka unit of the Congress of using his image without his permission for their campaign, which accuses the state's Basavaraj Bommai government of corruption. The actor took to social media to express his displeasure after discovering his photos on the 40 per cent sarkara Instagram page.

Iyer tweeted, "I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my permission for the "40% Sarkara" campaign, which I have nothing to do with." I will take legal action in response to this. @RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka, I respectfully request that you look into this," he tweeted.

"Akhil Iyer is the face of New India, and that face does not align with Congress lies and false propaganda," BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted. Another personal achievement for @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi. Rahul Gandhi, you can no longer force people to believe your lies and support your "hate campaign!"

The Karnataka Congress has yet to respond to the allegations. The grand old party launched the campaign, which included the controversial 'PayCM' posters being pasted across Bengaluru, ahead of the assembly elections next year.

The party has also launched a website called '40% sarkara.' The ruling BJP is accused of taking a 40 per cent commission on most public works projects.

The issue erupted after a contractors' organisation claimed that some departments in the state government demanded a 30-40 per cent commission to release payments. Contractor Santhosh Patil, who accused former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, committed suicide in a Udupi lodge. In a letter, the contractor claimed that the minister demanded a 40 per cent bribe from contractors for each project and that he had spent more than 15 lakh on bribes alone.

