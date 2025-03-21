Meet Siddharth Nandyala, 14-year-old tech prodigy who built AI app to detect heart diseases in 7 seconds

Read Full Article

Siddharth Nandyala, a 14-year-old NRI student from the United States, has created an artificial intelligence (AI) powered application called ‘CircadiaV’ that can detect heart disease in just 7 seconds. It's a smartphone-based app poised to revolutionize the medical field.

Impressed by his innovation, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu invited Siddharth to his office for a discussion on the app and its features. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was also present.

Interestingly, Siddharth’s father, Mahesh, originally from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, moved to the US in 2010. They currently reside in Dallas, USA. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav accompanied Mahesh and Siddharth during their visit to the chief minister’s office.

Testing at Guntur Government Hospital

Siddharth successfully tested his advanced medical AI app on patients at Guntur Government General Hospital. The app has an accuracy rate of over 96%. It has been tested on over 15,000 patients in the United States and over 700 patients in India.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Siddharth is the founder and CEO of STEM IT, an initiative aimed at promoting STEM education globally. Through STEM IT, he equips students with knowledge in coding, robotics, and AI, inspiring them to use technology for innovation.

Chandrababu Naidu's Praise

In a post on social media platform 'X', Naidu wrote, "This 14-year-old has made detecting heart-related problems easier! I am absolutely delighted to meet Siddharth Nandyala, a young AI enthusiast from Dallas and the world’s youngest AI-certified professional, holding certifications from both Oracle and ARM."

Upon learning about Siddharth's remarkable invention, Chief Minister Naidu invited him to the Secretariat for a special discussion and wished him well for the future. The meeting lasted approximately 30 minutes. Naidu inquired about Siddharth's background and praised his contribution to the field of artificial intelligence in healthcare. He noted that the 14-year-old is making it easier to detect heart diseases and that Siddharth Nandyala is a young AI innovator.

He is one of the youngest AI-certified professionals in the world to receive Oracle and ARM certifications. Chief Minister Naidu stated that his CircadiaV app will bring a major revolution in the medical field.

"Siddharth’s app, Circadian AI, is a medical breakthrough that can detect heart-related issues within seconds. Circadian AI, is revolutionizing early cardiovascular disease detection by using smartphone-based heart sound recordings. With a sharp 96%+ accuracy, his technology has already been tested on over 15,000 patients in the US and 700 patients in India, including at GGH Guntur."

"I am very impressed by Siddharth’s extraordinary talent and dedication to using technology for the benefit of humankind. At such a young age, he is an inspiration to us all. I wholeheartedly encourage him to pursue his passion for healthcare technology and assure him of our full support in all his endeavours," Naidu added further.

AI Technology Revolutionizing Healthcare

The AI-based medical app developed by Siddharth records heart sounds via smartphone and helps detect heart disease early (Early Cardiovascular Disease Detection). This revolutionary app allows for easy, fast, and accurate heart examination (Fast & Accurate Heart Disease Detection), enabling millions of patients to receive timely treatment.

