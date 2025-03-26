Man City and Chelsea set for huge payday as incredible Club World Cup prize money REVEALED

Read Full Gallery

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to compete in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, with a record-breaking prize pool up for grabs.

Gearing up for FIFA Club World Cup

Manchester City and Chelsea stand to earn up to 97 million pounds each if they emerge victorious in this summer’s revamped FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States in June. The tournament, which now features 32 teams, boasts a record-breaking prize pool of 1 billion euros (850 million pounds). FIFA has structured the payouts based on participation and performance, with top clubs reaping significant financial rewards.

Will City have the last laugh?

City, who pocketed approximately 110 million pounds after clinching the UEFA Champions League title two years ago, could earn nearly the same amount through a seven-game run in the Club World Cup. Chelsea, the 2021 Champions League winners, also stand to gain from the lucrative prize pot.

Will key stars be available?

Both English clubs are currently in discussions with various football associations to ensure the availability of their international players for the tournament. While concerns over rest and travel remain for the group stage fixtures—Chelsea facing Mexican side Leon on June 16 and City taking on Morocco’s Wydad AC two days later—key international stars will likely be available for the latter stages of the competition. Also read: Argentina seal World Cup 2026 berth: Will world witness Messi's last dance or Ronaldo's ultimate triumph?

High stakes at Club World Cup

FIFA, working closely with the European Club Association (ECA), has allocated over 400 million pounds for club participation fees, which are determined based on commercial influence and finalized on a sliding scale. An additional 368 million pounds will be distributed as performance-based bonuses for match victories and progression through the knockout rounds. FIFA has also emphasized that all other revenue generated during the tournament will be reinvested into global club football development. With such high stakes, both Manchester City and Chelsea are expected to take the competition seriously, not just for the financial windfall but also for the prestige of winning the expanded Club World Cup.

