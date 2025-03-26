user
user icon

Man City and Chelsea set for huge payday as incredible Club World Cup prize money REVEALED

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to compete in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, with a record-breaking prize pool up for grabs.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 9:38 PM IST

Gearing up for FIFA Club World Cup

Manchester City and Chelsea stand to earn up to 97 million pounds each if they emerge victorious in this summer’s revamped FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States in June. The tournament, which now features 32 teams, boasts a record-breaking prize pool of 1 billion euros (850 million pounds). FIFA has structured the payouts based on participation and performance, with top clubs reaping significant financial rewards.

article_image2

Will City have the last laugh?

City, who pocketed approximately 110 million pounds after clinching the UEFA Champions League title two years ago, could earn nearly the same amount through a seven-game run in the Club World Cup. Chelsea, the 2021 Champions League winners, also stand to gain from the lucrative prize pot.


article_image3

Will key stars be available?

Both English clubs are currently in discussions with various football associations to ensure the availability of their international players for the tournament. While concerns over rest and travel remain for the group stage fixtures—Chelsea facing Mexican side Leon on June 16 and City taking on Morocco’s Wydad AC two days later—key international stars will likely be available for the latter stages of the competition.

Also read: Argentina seal World Cup 2026 berth: Will world witness Messi's last dance or Ronaldo's ultimate triumph?

article_image4

High stakes at Club World Cup

FIFA, working closely with the European Club Association (ECA), has allocated over 400 million pounds for club participation fees, which are determined based on commercial influence and finalized on a sliding scale. An additional 368 million pounds will be distributed as performance-based bonuses for match victories and progression through the knockout rounds.

FIFA has also emphasized that all other revenue generated during the tournament will be reinvested into global club football development. With such high stakes, both Manchester City and Chelsea are expected to take the competition seriously, not just for the financial windfall but also for the prestige of winning the expanded Club World Cup.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH) snt

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH)

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach snt

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach?

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyers selfless act sparks comparison with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Heres why HRD

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer's selfless act sparks comparison with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Here's why

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS HRD

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS

IPL 2025: Google CEO Pichai gives witty take on Washington Sundar's exclusion from GT's playing XI vs PBKS HRD

IPL 2025: Google CEO Pichai gives witty take on Washington Sundar's exclusion from GT's playing XI vs PBKS

Recent Stories

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH) snt

Liverpool fan burns Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey as Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify (WATCH)

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED snt

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Playtika Stock On Track To Record Biggest Single-Day Gain Ever After BofA’s Double Upgrade: Retail’s Exuberant

Rivian Spins Off Micromobility Business Into New Company ‘Also’: Retail’s Elated

Rivian Spins Off Micromobility Business Into New Company ‘Also’: Retail’s Elated

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

Vertiv Stock Slides After TD Cowen Flags Slower Data Center Equipment Purchasing As Negative For Company — But Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon