    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row

    Earlier today, CM Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur garbage mountain. He said the BJP, sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15, is responsible for the garbage situation of Delhi. 

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    Former Indian cricketer and current BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Thirsday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Ghazipur landfill and said that the AAP leader was only bringing up the issue in preparation for the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi.

    In a tweet, the BJP MP called CM Kejriwal a 'liar in chef' and said, "I've been to the Ghazipur mountain eight times since 2019, and the Chief Minister did not come even after I asked him again and again." he also called Kejriwal as "barsati mendhak" or "a frog that emerges only during rains".

    Also read: 'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

    In the letter, Gambhir said, "I would like to draw your attention to the biggest landfill site in Asia… It is a matter of great concern for all of us being public servants. The people living nearby… are in a very plightfull (sic) situation."

    "As the CM of Delhi, you should visit the site for [those people's] sake," the letter further read. He also invited him to see work done by the central government and BJP-led civic body.

    Also read: Delhi BJP workers stage protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his visit to Ghazipur landfill site

    It's not clear how he responded to this invite, but Kejriwal visited the site today (October 27) amid protests by BJP workers. He promised that if AAP is voted to run the MCD, "we will clean Delhi and overhaul its sanitation, just as we have overhauled the education and health systems".

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
