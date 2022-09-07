'Let there be President's rule': Congress slams BJP on Bengaluru's flood-like situation

Speaking to reporters after the prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, the Karnataka Congress President said, "Our motto is different. I don't want to reply to BJP leaders. What has Congress done? He (Mr Bommai) has the government...let go of your power and let there be President's rule. We will come to power and solve the problem (of waterlogging in Bengaluru). The Congress party will keep everything united."

As Bengaluru is struggling to fight back unprecedented floods due to heavy rainfall, a political slugfest has begun between the Congress and the ruling BJP, blaming each other for the deteriorating condition of India's Silicon Valley.

DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for blaming the previous Congress government for the flood situation in Bengaluru and asked the latter to step down and let there be a President rule.

He further said the Congress will come to power and solve the problem of waterlogging in the city.

Speaking to reporters after the prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, the Karnataka Congress President said, "Our motto is different. I don't want to reply to BJP leaders. What has Congress done? He (Mr Bommai) has the government...let go of your power and let there be President's rule. We will come to power and solve the problem (of waterlogging in Bengaluru). The Congress party will keep everything united."

Earlier, CM Bommai had blamed "maladministration" of the previous Congress government for the flood situation in Bengaluru.

"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rains. Such rainfall has not been recorded in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing," Bommai had told reporters.

"This (waterlogging in Bengaluru) happened because of the maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left, and centre in the lakes and buffer zone," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that there is a perception that the problem persists in Bengaluru, but that is not true.

"The problem is not there in the entire Bengaluru. The problem is in two zones, particularly Mahadevapura. This is because there are 69 tanks in that small area and all are overflowing," he said.

Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains since the past few days.