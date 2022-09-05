Bengaluru's drinking water supply to be affected due to flooded pumping station

The Bangalore water supply and sewerage board announced on Monday that there would be no water supply in several Bengaluru areas on September 5 and 6. Drinking water will be unavailable in approximately 50 regions of rain-stricken Bengaluru for the next two days.

Due to heavy rains, water rushed into the TK Halli pumping station in Karnataka's Mandya district, causing an interruption in the drinking water supply for the people of Bengaluru. The pumping station provides most of Cauvery's drinking water supply to Bengaluru, and it is expected to take two days to restore normal operation. For the next two days, drinking water will be unavailable in approximately 50 areas of rain-stricken Bengaluru.

On Monday, the Bangalore water supply and sewerage board announced that there would be no water supply in several areas of Bengaluru on September 5 and 6.

Rainwater rushed into the TK Halli pumping station in Karnataka's Mandya district, supplying the state capital and causing disruptions in the drinking water supply in some areas of Bengaluru. The Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, rushed to Mandya and announced that teams had been deployed to resolve all issues at the pumping station.

According to Bommai, the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) chairman, department engineers, and the secretary of the southern state's urban development ministry were dispatched to the faulty unit.

Officials from the Mandya district are busy draining water from the pumping station.

The situation is expected to be resolved soon. A technical team is working on restarting the machinery in emergency mode. "I will visit and give you the necessary instructions," Bommai said before departing for Mandya.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is still dealing with severe waterlogging in other parts of the city, particularly along the Outer Ring Road and IT corridors. Travelling to work was also made more difficult by traffic congestion. Videos on the internet also show boats and tractors being used to rescue people trapped in their apartments.

Also Read: Bengaluru rains affect traffic, residential areas flooded; netizens can't keep calm

Also Read: IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days

Also Read: Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru