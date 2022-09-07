Bengaluru rains: When will India’s IT capital get relief from rains? Know forecast here

Bengaluru continues to reel under incessant rains which have caused unprecedented water-logging in the city. With normal life badly hit, the question in many minds is when will the situation improve. Here is the rain forecast for Bengaluru city this week.

Bengaluru continues to reel under incessant rains which have caused unprecedented water-logging in the city. Schools have declared holidays while employees have been asked to work from home. With normal life badly hit, the question in many minds is when will the situation improve. Bengaluru, which has been lashed by rain, won't be getting any relief anytime soon, as the weather department forecast that the city will see heavy rain for the next two to three days.

Dr. Geeta Agnihotri, a scientist of the India Meteorological Department, gave a rainfall report and predicted "heavy rain over the next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, yellow alert was issued."

According to Agnihotri, coastal and northern interior Karnataka will have extensive rain throughout the course of the next five days. She said, "Widespread rains are expected over the course of the next 5 days in coastal and northern interior Karnataka, while reasonably widespread showers are expected over the course of the next 2 days in southern interior Karnataka.

Bengaluru's roads are still under water as a result of the persistent downpour that began late on Monday; waterlogging has been recorded in numerous areas of the city. There was also a report of the death of a 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly electrocuted after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rainwater at Siddapura. The girl was riding her scooter home when the incident allegedly occurred.

The overnight rains also disrupted daily life, which caused a public outburst of rage. In other regions, boats and tractors were put to use, and even while many people have begun evacuating to safer areas, the prospect for heavier rainfall worried those who were living in susceptible areas. Vehicles and motorcycles parked in front of homes or in basements were inundated. Office workers and members of the general public were frequently seen pushing their two-wheelers through knee-deep water.

Some businesses were compelled to urge their staff to work from home as a result of floods and rain in numerous places along the Outer Ring Road, which is home to some of the IT industries. In addition to the traffic, there were delays with buses, cars, and taxis. A brief video showed air travellers walking through ankle-deep water at what seemed to be the city airport's entrance as ambulances became stopped in traffic jams, prompting many to vent their frustrations on Twitter.